Venus Williams 'at fault' in fatal car accident, police report says

Venus Williams is “at fault” after being involved in a car accident that claimed the life of a 78-year-old man, according to a police report.

According to the report, which was obtained by ABC News, Linda and Jerome Barson, whose vehicle struck Williams' car, were transported to a local hospital immediately after the incident.

A Palm Beach Gardens police representative confirmed to ABC News that Jerome Barson later died.

Linda Barson, the driver, told police that on June 9, she had a green light when she T-boned the athlete's SUV after Williams allegedly drove through an intersection.

Williams, however, said that she was forced to stop in the middle of the intersection due to traffic and did not see Barson's vehicle when she began moving again, according to the police report.

"[Williams] is at fault for violating the right of way of [the other driver],” the police report read.

Malcolm Cunningham, an attorney for Williams noted, however, that authorities did not issue his client with any citations or traffic violations.

"Ms. Williams entered the intersection on a green light. The police report estimates that Ms. Williams was traveling at 5 miles per hour when Mrs. Barson crashed into her," he said. "This is an unfortunate accident and Venus expresses her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one."

Police noted in the report that there was no evidence that Williams or Barson were under the influence of an intoxicant, nor did they appear to be distracted by electronic devices.

Police are still investigating the incident.