Venus Williams hints sister Serena is expecting a baby girl

Is Serena Wiliams expecting a girl?

Thanks to Venus Williams, fans are speculating that that's the case.

After winning a second round at the French Open on Wednesday, the tennis star slipped up during a post-match interview, referring to her sister's baby as "she."

“She's going to call me 'favorite aunt,'” Venus Williams said.

Williams then added that all of the baby's aunts are vying for their future niece to adopt their monikers.

“Of course, every day we're like, Baby Vee, Baby Isha, Baby Lyn, so we all want the baby to be named after us,” she said referring to her two other sisters, Isha and Lyndrea Price.

As previously reported, Serena Williams and her fiancé, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, are expecting their first child together. In April, the tennis champ accidentally revealed the news of her pregnancy via Snapchat, and then later confirmed it.