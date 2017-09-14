Transcript for May 17, 1983: Mark Hamill discusses 'Star Wars: Return of the Jedi'

Mark Hammel who plays the role as Luke Skywalker is with us to tell us about the latest space adventure. In the return of the jet good morning good morning as I understand it you just recently saw the movie in a big theater with an audience all around you. How would you think. Was very exciting when we do when you do a film that has as many special effects as are films have in them. It takes months and months and months I've finished it nearly a year ago. And of course I saw the drawings and they conceptual art of what it was supposed to look like and I saw the miniatures and the models and not visit the special effects. Complex in northern California. But secede altogether with with John Williams score and an audience of people cheering and hissing the bill in the it was it was overwhelming it's really exciting. Besides serie a action that to the film as a whole. How awesome to see there reaction. To UT how you portray that character. Well I've been very lucky in that my character has gone through sits changes from the first film. I mean I never really felt like I played the same part over. And over again in the first when he was. Very young and the quintessential callow youth and in the second film he. Grew up a little bit and in this one he's a full fledged card carrying Jana. Does best reaction. Changed your opinion of your performance at all. Oh sure it's always interesting to see how they react to things that mean in the very nature the film and it's it's a fairy tale. And a lot of the dialogue is very arch. When you're doing the film. You have to believe that yourself that a year and a half later sitting with popcorn in a theorizing. I've forgotten how funny them if you. And we didn't on that note we really must take a look at this is where. Luke and prints a slayer about the chase several of the enemy soldiers through force watched this. Pop pop up now those shots where you actually feel like you're you're you can see yourself whether the force that. It's all manages cash half I've got a couple parked outside but it did him no I. Actually when you're doing. The filming of that obviously were not to sipping through the forest like happen. You believe that you are so mean it's. It's as close as you'll ever come to it so it was rigged up in such a way that they that it would. Bank can and and move about and auto Reza but what about the shots where we actually are put in a position of Fiat are going through. The point of view shot ever taken. By the man who invented the steady cam. Which is a camera that has the ability to worry you hold it and I think it has something to do with. It's almost like a gyroscope it can the lens is very steady. If you walk with it it's the remains very smooth. And a Santa tracker sentence he had assisted with his arms around his waist working as his eyes because he was looking through the lives. And he was just running as fast as he could through the forest just running through a bright that it was seen the film was speeded. I hate action well. That's right how do you print here though for a role like that where you're. You're having to react to things that you aren't seen. And then you won't scenes other actually put on the film. Well eight. You you have to make sure that you know exactly what they're going to do what they never really asked hated to. React to things that. That. Aren't fair and last year and let they explain to you. Exactly what is going to look like they usually show you art work and so forth and story lot of homework done ahead of time absolutely. But the difficult thing about that sort of acting is that once it's all put together people really don't think you're doing anything they think that you're riding on a speeder bike and it the tension is from all the trees flying by your fans need to realize that it's all just in the studio with blue screens. So if you do your job right. Knowing that I should doing.

