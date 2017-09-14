-
Now Playing: May 17, 1983: Mark Hamill discusses 'Star Wars: Return of the Jedi'
-
Now Playing: Sept. 24, 1987: Rob Reiner discusses 'The Princess Bride'
-
Now Playing: Sept. 14, 1982: Grace Kelly dies at 53
-
Now Playing: Lin-Manuel Miranda honored with 2017 Freedom Award
-
Now Playing: Chelsea Williams performs 'Lonely Girl'
-
Now Playing: 'Live From the Couch' with Chelsea Williams
-
Now Playing: Hip-hop soul artist Musiq Soulchild wants fans to 'Feel the Real'
-
Now Playing: 5 things to know about 'Outlander' star Caitriona Balfe
-
Now Playing: Sept. 23, 1982: Grace Kelly's last interview
-
Now Playing: Aug. 13, 1984: Tommy Lee Jones assesses his acting career
-
Now Playing: Dec. 1, 2003: Naomi Watts on her early career struggles
-
Now Playing: Richard Branson shares images of Irma's devastation
-
Now Playing: Body painting artist from Beyonce's visual album 'Lemonade' chats about his work and shares a live demonstration
-
Now Playing: June 17, 2005: Tyler Perry remembers his harsh childhood, homelessness and abuse from his father
-
Now Playing: Nov. 24, 2003: Paul Walker reflects on his success from 'The Fast and the Furious'
-
Now Playing: Oct. 1, 1987: Michael Douglas believes 'Fatal Attraction' works as a thriller
-
Now Playing: Dec. 13, 2002: Hugh Grant says he's 'neurotic' on film sets
-
Now Playing: Miss North Dakota Cara Mund is new Miss America
-
Now Playing: Sean Spicer to give first post-White House interview to Jimmy Kimmel
-
Now Playing: 'Club Mickey Mouse' stars perform Mouseketeer cheer