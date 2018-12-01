May 22, 1987: James Earl Jones on the roles he'd like to play

Jones said he thinks that actors should be trained to play all kinds of characters.
1:13 | 01/12/18

Comments
Every part to play seems to have. Power presence size pigs how do you. Is that just natural for you know sometimes if a guy's 06 foot was over two rounds. You're nuts are cast as those in the two places Susan you hope I would go to the with a woman. The play a woman who students and Bessie Smith. No. And the mess well you know. I can't imagine you and you can't imagine that it definitely. Doing that kind of doing that Canada and I think we'll move train which impeachment played. All kinds of things and all kinds of cultures all kinds of martians and people of the races. Can move of the sexes that's the kind of discipline the afternoon in what makes it all also need to understand like them. That more than. Most professions. Require. What makes a good actor. Think imagination. And the who would in this two. Project yourself into. Of the personalities of the Muslims.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

