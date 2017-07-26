88-year-old woman with terminal illness meets and flirts with Luke Bryan

For 88-year-old Frances Stanaway of Missouri, meeting country star Luke Bryan was the "night of her life."
1:14 | 07/26/17

Transcript for 88-year-old woman with terminal illness meets and flirts with Luke Bryan

