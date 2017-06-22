Transcript for Actor Ann Dowd talks 'Handmaid's Tale,' 'The Leftovers' and her career

I. Life here in New York well you've seen her on hit shows like leftovers. On hand maid's tale she is a superstar. On screens big and the law. We are so pleased to be doing today and that thing you know bringing you here Fletcher congratulations. On your many many think that thank you so much. And lucky means what I have to say. I'd lock to hear a little bit about what it's like the place and Heath care here at first let's just say. You have been doing that few have beaten the odds you actually had a successful career. In acting which is no small yes if you really become a superstar in the last few years between Sunnis huge yes and he's characters and Lydia. In inmates now and pat eleven. In less leftovers they are nothing like Yale I don't know you pretty soon and it. Took place. But I have to tell you it's a thrill I and other sounds kind of generic thing. They both make tremendous sense to me. Leftovers is an entirely different experience in the sense that. The writing course one always begins with the writing and how lucky. Damon Lindelof Tom reiter a team. Extraordinary. But a lot of what happens. With Patti is not a Linear path we're saying there. And so learning to just trust where Damon was taking it and common avenue when. And just let go of the reins if you will in the typical wave human approach of a rule. Just track it in the way. That makes sense. That sounds so fake but. Her path say in season one had eleven. Would you know that in fact it's about a woman coming into her strength for the first time in her life. Who who was always been told she's nothing in worthless in state in an abusive marriage. Know something's going to happen it does he steps into her own power and confidence for the first time in her life. He's a born leader commits. Believes in all that the GR has to say knows the world presented as we know it. And takes the final step of taking her life which is the goal of the killed man. Done so that's a tremendous journey in enough itself is up for a character to play I I found that. Just. An and it get it all it hits on so many levels with with that show and the second season. You know there's some. Seeing. Appeared. Next to him. Not knowing why she's there. I remember asking Damon question why you should care what it's doing it makes sense if you read this press alarming thing you read it and you think OK now. Try to play. Which is what come debt comes down to brass tacks nuts and that's how we from the beacon. And I and he's very available for any confusion questions doesn't volunteers but if you have those questions. And I'm thinking well what is it time to do preserve their relationship man Saddam now known she doesn't believe in relationships. Thing OK it's the same paddy. Oh is so consistent. Brought with her what she lived before. And she's not doesn't know why he's there but she's there to antagonize and wake him up. A company knew you begin to realize in Hugo one. My point here you ask me questions attempts would not answer but. It's at a different approach with with paddy. With. I'm Lydia unfit to Bruce Miller the show runner wonderful. Writer. What useful she did before hand he since before he became this world Cordelia. He said she was probably teacher. Okay all the sense in the world that it gave me immediately away and I love to teach one. Two I was very strongly. Affected and the impressed with my teachers going they were nuns. Formidable if you're not cruel. But devoted to. Making us better human beings and you've talked a little bit about. Some of the inspiration you sobbed in various parts of your life I want to ask you about that in the second but for anyone who hasn't. Being able to witness and Lydia in action. It is I'm an anti U I'm huge fan of the show I have to emotionally steeled myself for each episode though because it does ask a lot you you as you process. But for any Manhattan had a chance to watch etiquette when a play quick click. Just to see you in action to keep your take of your arrogance let's just take quickly this is and dad and aunt Lydia in hand me tea and now. Humble yourselves in the size of the largest and he shall lift she'll pop. How do we come to us. One time. And leave and the park cheek. Would be respectful honest way out. On video. I'm sorry our committee. Keep these Lydia. Hot Carrie Coolidge. If it's like for you to watch. Concede that acting yourself in the world because media so complicated it's cruel. But she's kind in moments there's a lot there what is it like you to watch. Now I. It's very it's such a different thing to watch this and it hit oh all right I often don't watch. And that's because. All the experience of doing its massive. It really is and I. Both the left overs and handmade I will watch on the pan main thing not yet seen all of it. But the experience of doing an item one let go of it just yet. And it's so different when you want. You know I and the suns opens. Simplistic but. That's our work is in the doing their. And the pleasure is in the doing. For me. The deep youthful pleasure from playing with someone like oh yes because a tremendous because well used to thing and I II don't share her views. But I love her and I understand what she thinks she's doing which is making sure these girls are safe in this well. They are her whole life. She goes home to her dorm room slightly but don't imagine as much. He could socialite whose minimum or nonexistent until she socialists would be on at all I think she could've been. A monk. In the differently they say that because that's solid he's just to solitary creature that is. I believe she. Chef wants to shepherd them through this if she was teaching in a private girls school and solve the degree of promiscuity in disregard of the bibles and beat friend to her probably her best friend. It kept kept her in one piece who know what happened to her and her life. But what she has clung to our beliefs that keeper steady. When someone has the narrow viewpoint in a repressive viewpoint gotten this going to be damaged in the past so we don't come we heard about. In season alive and hearing more about I would not no idea. But the reason it's because it and I don't think this house but it's make believe to us the city. By that I mean that is our work so that I can jump into that with phone generally. In hoping to know and player to the best of my. Which means no attachment. On her. Just fine it would keep doing what she up to subsequent get through to them. How she went and make sure that you know. Poor reports mean who says the word and when the curse twice and I realized that if this out. This are not yet. Government. Make sure that army chic and again it but it's going to be an example to a one person won't make it if this is how you think you can see it won't happen. You will be in the colony's you'll be in nuclear phils. And with the rest of the slots of the universe and elect will be over so my job I'm and keep you alive. And I would keep you well Pannemon keep you available to give birth to a court to speed. Collisions at Medea. Come. And then it isn't it written smile at there in May but how about the. Expiration because playing someone like that you must have people from different parts of you in your life and your experience how'd that work free I. The site that I often hesitate well haven't made me. And but to talk about my. Being educated by a slant sisters because not that bad rap in. The ruler and this and that of course I was never that means very educated devoted human beings and I have two on solar plant sisters selling. New I know that life. And what stuck with mean popped right of ways when my insistence that he's gone now and in this mother Claude. Let of other severe person by nature. And she used to. I felt like stopped me to make sure is doing things correctly that he committee. My job would be to sweep that's okay sweep the flown that I got down to basketball practice she went after me. Can. She's not coming to practice today. I've been sentenced what what's the prop them. Your job was to sweep the floor come up here. And there'd be I didn't sweep sweep apparently had to do an excellent job. When she she would claim that she would till it was done correctly and ice to in my head hurts her. Rant. Thinking we can I well getter. And she was also my math teacher. And I you know what is she doing fine doing fine isn't anything can understand fractions. It meant that the static and she saw the fear. Because things used to come easily and suddenly I hit a wall. And that same person who would drag me back so soft that was Mary careful and when she taught since he. This. Look at this it's always the most direct. Since mostly with men and she showed me how is she said she. You can do you saw both sides of so by the end of the year and I deeply blocked. Because she taught me why not Spansion. Now that special. And that's like occurs to a child now you're a human being you have work to do. And new jobs to do it to the festive few even when in the sweeping the floor completing your homework. Getting dressed and keeping a high whatever it is they're doing so I had that influence. I was scared to death of some of them not because never hurt me. But because. They would it just a sense of our job is to make sure you. Educated. To the best of your ability and you leave this place better human being. You see those similar medications that help you think you think the young women. Grow to love her and I doubt that very much I I don't worry about that because I just fighting. Stay on the you know because I think he definitely cares about them and meeting characters like Lizzie wonderful. And and maybe snares character Moyer. Throw Lydia because she can't read them. They accuse accused subtle and I think in her for. Especially. This is characters listen wonderfully she placed it I can't figure her out Geneen as a walk in the park. Girl is on the wrong track all light never know where she she had a passenger lab equipment attacked bullets. Make her mistake. You complaining when what the world but now. Yuma and then realized that girls not gonna make I have got to keep my eye on that Guerrero. And not going to bolster her confidence. You can do this look at this beautiful baby you had. Now we're going to this house you can do this to worry. And I think her greatest obstacle Lydia is detachment. Growing attached to them because that what does that what happens when you attacked not. And love is in fact stronger than any repressive. Anything. And I think she shot an all down so carefully. Four probably really good reasons most likely deep hurt I know that sounds again. I don't know how else comes from somewhere somewhere something happened did she lose the baby did some guy. Let happen. You know abuse what happened there but I think what happens in the heart is it opens its terrifying for someone's gonna keep things on the stated now not gonna work. You've slipped so easily in and out of these characters you can dive into for a second you come back at this service is that hasn't always been if you don't know and I couldn't actually an iPad. Now because paddy. Occurred on so many levels. And because of the nature up the leftovers than. What I'd learned from that I'm so grateful for the rest my life. About sitting with grief. Don't run. So it. And when I could not could go find her because I just remind myself says that it. And see where it takes you. Loss. Of her life of loved ones that she may be never had. Learning that like is not a Linear process. So please trust that in a process which is what Damon asked to do so this time. And you don't know necessarily what's going for instance who would have thought season three. That it would appear. Assistant secretary of state and right meaningless and mama gonna blow it makes much sense to me organically. I mean because just and I watched together. I read about it actually sat and watched that we clearly have at home with haven't. And we would be defeated by thinking that with that but what we're we're we're not usually in the same city now that experience with Justin he will be in my life all of my life. I with the myself in front of the truck for that person really oh. And I would call him. A custom with my life then things. And that comes from not just because he's an improbably wonderful human being and wonderful actor he is those things but because of that June. And on up slightly seasons together. And the unlikely love story than it is and that relationship you talk a little bit about that relationship and that year that they go see English. It and that it creates an intimacy if I citizen whether we like it or not we see each other than. We get it. Through inextricably linked that's hit and knocked and entered unlikely when about the first is like ladies. What you don't wait for me figuring out what the matter with you. And T the same month cemented this. So that journey. Over three years. And because of the issues that touch. To answer your question. It dropped immediately. And let states recognize that's a little bit of aging well that's a patent attorney at your career because. You you've done lots more quiet about what brought you. To acting in the first place because I was interested to read you actually a premed student yes this was not supposed to be the path. How how did you get I don't know money. Well. You know I didn't high school and and if you have one for you're exposed to the real deal meaning someone who understands. What could be man team and in the traveling to that like this vigilance. I mean it's in this game but just. Sonny the imagination on the with the and then reef than a common plainly and we. What do. How life mind that life you know but again always in my head was. If you don't pursue things that if you joy. Mean you pursue what you may be light and what you might call them but not your job not your career yes you you have to hopefully liked working when accused but. That joy that dean. It is to do after work something I don't know. So then treatment I lost my father's senior school very difficult. And I had in mind will be adopted them and so going into Holy Cross College where he planned to mine. I was so determined. And it's a very tough. At the anxieties oft attacked because highly competitive interior loans are difficult but. To stay competitive so that can do have a chance med school have test case just has to happen Graham and it went well some not but. And then as the years went on. My years I mean my time in college. I had a phenomenal acting teacher. Sometimes you lucked out. And it's a small class. And he gets to the basic nature which is its basin human behavior. And human relationship. And that. I think I can benefit you know and different to me wants. Us new year at the end he said you could do this. Math and that at that you can't send me could speak to that was the moment Korea and I can't meet an option. And then. My roommate my love to get lost a brother in college years terrible so we connected in grief we understood. Like it you know. The gift in losing someone to love so much as that into perspective. 29 me. And so will she said if it's really what you want to do one. Months. So when I'd like to be an actress actually says some room doing. So than another offensive on what dishing for theater school in Chicago. And you can make an appointment I couldn't get confessed to. For mother. And so then I seven point. Top school. And that's what happens but he was acting actually introduced you to your husband as well within the right. Early early that it that the theater school and that is classroom constitute. And I thought guy. Threatening communities in and taken eaten. That's my. Now I friend at that actually happen yet how thinking now what was it about him at that moment nothing. Nothing I just knew. Like his plan. This actually. I think about him. And you've been together and they should be celebrated as well 33 years of inherited three years since September contract to hit together since. And he. Eaten mine that is incredibly now and you've worked together that area career and is the best it is amazing you know he's. We're very different in him. For instance in. We had to lead to three beautiful children had to and I wanted to search an evening. I'm one of sevens went to. But the thing is that he thought the Britain and I'm thinking I'm just getting started that episode compromise. Was a Foster child may be. And in appeasing how do you ever think of giving up completely new you'd know who going knowing the terms and being a mother. You know that that as a sacred thing in itself and every mother has the right to raise their child if at all costs. So. This much as I'd love this livable way nine months old. I knew that I would be giving him back to his mother. And that is what happened. Unfortunately it was an. Many complicated very tough history of hers. Was unable to sustain it and he came back to us into many many complicated scenarios mean in a very very difficult. Early use of very many many homes and you know no child can mean and so. When. I kept calling to track him to see where he lives. And it's one day I got a call blacks and which he stepped up with an adoptive parent now. Mind you this just nine months is when he came into our lives. He's now. Five years old professors from consumers through many other homes yes and then the other is very tough and he loves to smother yeah that's a very deeply and she him. And certainly come to my husband this is about my husband reason I'm saying this and I said. I'm we have a chance to. See his parents. And he took could be. And he said he will mean one on one a lot of ice and yet he said okay. Now that wasn't his idea of how he was going to spend the next many years of his life you know an insane. He's an extraordinary father. Allowed me to pursue and then he himself you know and that's who he is his marvelous actor and writer and everything. Some tests. You know and I just thought oh this is the that's OK so we have to jobs with live in New York City OK enough and in North Carolina. Shooting something this is two weeks ago. I go straight to the animal control sheriff's office find a job that has a short chance of living because it's this. Yet to come home. My husband is except this there Don this is. EUU opening here its. People it's that you don't hear the exact opposite of some of the characters every. April act without. Well I suppose. I think of them both like Patti in and that's having Utah. Utes. They just manifest itself manifest them didn't get very different ways that you and I think that's too but I really meant this to be about my husband and his. Tolerating my. Over the way it is a beautiful beautiful absent and here are ultimately end to your whole career I've just it is such a let me thank you and thank you and I can talk to for the entire afternoon what they hammer the and then you'll tell me about your life and what you're doing. Thank you repeating you haven't seen it thanks Ali you for watching as well remember you can always go to abcnews.com. For more. And story thanks for joining I'll be back here soon I'm.

