Transcript for Actress Essence Atkins discusses new sitcom 'Marlon' and life after divorce

It can't it ET the radio. To. Me. One. It. Talking out her. 48. It. To me. It's like those. We. Called. An act. EX. Be. Out there. Looking. Hits with the wonderful. Project. It's actually. Have cats are it's the first time we work together was nineteen. Actually each on its interests now I basically lake. Half of the accurate at eight which on this latter half. You. That well that's accounted. Down is happen that way it is sort. Marlin and when we first appeared as a couple we worked on it out. Over five years. Agents could be I think it immediately. Fresh out the com. And Christmas and I call mine an LK. My agent likes you have an audition like an audition my 83 weeks old when eat at. Eight. It's on Leslie. Like eaten eggs in the end I have eight. You know I had an emergency eats at a dairy. And its situation so I go read them in. We really needed it's K. It's like I can spike in pump. And he. Like the weirdest negotiation ever a need instantly. To that and but. What we're doing now movie together Myron thank me as you know community TV each. Then I want and why. An ugly. Two of course. And snow you know cuts you where shooting high. Ian Joaquin towards the state and he's had me. He turns. In the racial and he said. Five years later. Well well yeah. Oh. Years. Wealthy. I think it's one of the things that really helps missing it's me and and will help people beat Ron and loved and well but these characters because it's. It's not a situation where you don't. Eagle I don't believe him as a couple lake you completely get. History that tracks the frustration and you know kind of sometimes anger. After her how he can reel her in me to dinner and this connection and that no matter what its circumstances are remains. It's bearing match. Reflection of Ian as. Over the years working. May. Yet. How you hate the people. You play. Is XY yeah we've been together at issue and it starts it's just a few weeks after our divorce has been fine. We are co parenting we have two kids at the island as he has I'm. And we are trying to define away eats it grameen. A family does not under the same roof or her romantically involved. And there's all these kind of idea that need to go witnesses. Awkward and weird light at the end of the day. We love each other we have these kids nature that we are working as a unit and sometimes it's awkward and sometimes it's various and sometimes it's it's. I am comfortable lines and so there he said it's mater so there's all obese things that people will be protesting their teeth into and it's got a very kind of and friend leave familiar he. I think she was weak. You know it means it's like it it's and it's got. Throwback like these issues that we actually lots you know from world and why it's you know. Wings and cheers and all the earth does multi cam at the scene time worst. He's YouTube personalities. There's all this social media element which I about the shadow because. When you see each he'll also be seats. YouTube. It's. You'll be he takes they'll be special things on YouTube channel as smartly and as his YouTube personality that you will be embassy on the cellist Arnold beat you. Parents and forms the weight like does now. T. Where. X bone ethnic hearing act. That's and then again like you'll be able to Swedish island and you'll be at CN eight at a much younger urgent action whack here crazy year maybe more explicit urgent. And you know if they don't have that as well and they'll be happening at this means. It. 08. Q. You know I am I've met her. And her name's Angela I've met her and she's an amazing nightmare and an amazing woman. And they remain. Kind of and characteristic leave for most people close. They have each other's back in a way that you can only hope. After you would you go through something like you know something as and it's kind of heart wrenching and difficult as a divorce or separating. When you have kids together that you can harm me. As lending and as kind of un committee. To La. You know what I mean as they are at a cell admirable so yes I have matter we haven't discussed. Her side of things I've talked to him ad nauseam about he sighed and and where he's coming from what he lines and and that happened actually early on like five years ago mourners cheating on it house he was really kind of heat he gave me he's he's a very candid guy so he talked him proudly tell you like his Social Security number to stay in the room on an up and he's he's a very honest open buck. And he was really honest about what they were struggling with at the time and then how they metamorphosis ties into where they are now. But is really inspire mean he is really inspire them may. Huge fan of him as as a human being practiced as as my peer and as my Boston and in his work. Cost is. A reference. Not. On. I. ET. That to its funny because you know most people. Would say well she said she's a comedic actress. And I always feel like a slight panic when you have to be funny I never feel like and company I don't like why did he feel so like kind of ancient said. That notion but when I recognizes that Keener. All of it out. It really is the commitment to story tying it really is lack of authenticity people respond you. And that is that is palpable and that is applicable in both. Toby Egan means. I always say you know island. House net. Horror films are kissing cousins view comedy films beak is it really isn't out. You don't come what makes you laugh as do you keep coming with scares you is there. The that you don't seek comings and it's all relate it on interchangeable but I think that. To me if you commit to telling his story without vanity and either on and you can tell greet story. He. It. 00. It. Or. Sneeze. In. Your health and I've got. No sends it and sell. Impact somebody. Very close needs and that recently I'd. It's your sensitive by U ordinaries. And I'll and and I Easton think of that. As a bad thing it's funny because I I read something on someone's FaceBook page and I actually posed it a couple of days ago on my Twitter feed. And it's like and it talks about high sitting at sensitive was a bad day. Because of the vulnerability that but I feel like eight gives me. As I said he opposed. And an AT and acts and an artistry. And I think that there's did you can't really have ethnic skin if you can be connected to things and to people and feel deeply and and connect to people's pain and and celebration. And a big way. I feel like you daddy yourself when you cut those things off so used to it eased to be something that I was kind of like. I didn't like the word but now it's something eyewear with honor I feel like it gives me strength and compassion and humanity that I would never ever want to live my life without. Three and cents and I and I I think that health TV we live in the moment. I note. It think it was in 2000. At 2050. And I was at a radio station. And there was this August in a plane there was this whole I am saying that they were doing a promo for on two people it content to see. Ascendancy it was definitely and a and one of the things that was supposed to happen was that the eyes in the play we're supposed to I don't on the winning it was called the name of the plane's engine and won't do you. And have a gradually Tony grant was singing and Allen Payne was eating strawberries and Leon was like eating chocolate and how we just assisted parent. Which was filed Whitney. Because it was all about the women in there was one woman who it's somebody from the radio station had been tasked to watch her feet. And while he was doing he was uncomfortable I imagine and young. And he was making fun of our. He kind of said you know I hope if he wants and he like ran off and grabbed can. Athletes play. And pants braided Oliver fee and I know he didn't mean any harm quietly she was like kind of being assaulted and parents. Because of his discomfort in situation and clear as day my spirit said. Get your hands and knees and watch her feat get off of her. Don't let her sick. I took my jewelry off. I got our hands means and then as I was doing. People took their phone and you know then you know it. If there's one being acne product of having a video go viral it's an act wash your fee and spoke to her from heart about. How. We need to found every child care and need to care about each other and we need to acknowledge. What we go through and the things that we fight and struggle and so. I mean it was a beautiful moment you know I didn't plan Ford it wasn't something any of us orchestrated by. Yeah I he I would if I we're not consider it if I would've completely messed that I would have missed that opportunity guitar I saw her and I valued her and I love care. Yeah. I. It means. He. BB and how Piaf I don't want to hold anything back and leg that's. That's that's acute aren't you know that there be at 45 unlike its. Odds it's not your day. What I have. And. And it. What's going on you're doing it. Is. Selling T antley. Cell intercede because it again it was one of those moments that wasn't planned we are at a local kids and used him on trampling indoor trampoline. Just getting energy out he's five he's having pine and I feel is tap on my shall turner and it's not replace my daughter on the shallow. And she was there with Amir who plays my neck introduced them I was like. Introduced. And to China and I pictured referring to the pitcher not sign. Me terror for the first time and he insists now. Comment. Sydney and theory is yeah. He's seizure on Q is trying to understand the whole thing. He's just now starting to his mug at for an inning but even now it's a bit confusing for him and people come at me. And he. Night. And they like my war. He act. Opener yeah. Well he's got another sect is he canes in the final taping. Episode for the season. And his godmother said that at first when people at. Easton app like. I am not my. Then she explained it to him. And he said that when he got it he's likes to their laugh and they're laughing because she's finding she's again and he goes and I mean like current. And she said yeah AJ his his godmother AJ Johnson and sell. She said yeah and he stood up and EU was cheering and screaming match mine on me and she said he so far. Of pride day. And it's like yeah. Never in my life never in my life have I done anything so amazing eyes birth. This incredible soul and love and I feel so blast. And and yes I guessed part of what I love about the show is that that becomes the thing that I tried smiling and actually is their kids. Oh. And it. Well I'm. At. Oh. Yeah now. Treating. I yeah. We will now. Come clean it's it's interesting because maximized. I think there's of people on. Dean. I met it's on an ex husband on its con. You know almost two years ago one people or she sound Gasper and now I've ever. Threatened by. I'm action me. Talking on the phone and I am I feeling now I I think the hard at staying. Any of the aids. Feeling like. We honor. We are. Known and seen and chosen. Because it's yet they're so many options out there you know there's there's. Tale as my grandmother with saint canopy and seat its tail at you know on the slight beacon hat and really Fast Eddie bell. He know whose index. And yeah and thankful that people. They're still people out there who who want and when that's. Field blast. The and there are unknown and I won't even try and like know me now and the I need to blinking and that's. It and meet you there yeah. Exactly yeah I you know that moment. Crystal it's that moment where I don't know magic cap and and you feel something yearly what was. I still believe it I still believe that. That happens that people can and can act and then. Ninety nurture it and become friends and gave him benefitting me ten asks questions and find out. What you know somebody's favorite Stevie Wonder song. It. I. And outlets and I am sure are and now it's on the rise against the syndicated. Parents agonize I'll. You know he he's in the me. Being guy. And he's an amazing friend and we both love and respect each other immensely. And it's a very much mirrors a relationship that that our characters have but I think. Deep down inside you know when it's not going to work. You know when he and so you don't risk. Not not for our. Something. You know kind of temporary you don't wanna rates degree. Connection that you have and the great friendship that you have in the Greek trust that you have and you I'm I want marlin on my six cents on holding grant I want screen at a say oh yeah. And body Luke at six. He needs it now yeah asinine and 930 NBC marlin and we're coming on after America's Got Talent live results sell you know relaxant. A look at the I don't know actions please. And they keep. Me oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.