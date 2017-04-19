Transcript for Anne Hathaway says she regrets doubting 'One Day' director because she was a woman

When you look at what you've done and what you work is why I like the two or three things. That stayed really in your memory not because you think that the best thing he ever did but because they were something that you learn something for it was. Well just you know you really want in the us are really paid. Question. At a don't. I don't look back my career area and unity mr. and it kind of pick it up and keep going. Am. I have to say I learned. So much from the movie one day I. I just. Lana sheriff say who has their finest hour right now which I haven't seen bench and is is just wonderful. I win I I really regret not trusting her more easily. And I and to this day scared that the reason it didn't trust her the way I trust some of the other directors have worked with because she's. I'm sellers who is the ice is so hard to admit and I hope. People understand that that it's hard to admit I'm so scared that I treated her with internalize misogyny. And I'm scared that. I didn't give her everything that she needed or that I should. Because that I losers resisting her and some level it's something that I've thought a lot of in terms of when I get Scripps to be directed by by women. When I've seen their work at something and look and getting red talking and those that confession and it it's and we should talk about. When I get a script but I see a film a first film directed by a woman. A focus on its I have in the past focused on what was wrong with that panacea that film directed for Senator Biden and a focus on its right with that. Ads focus on where he could go with the next one and I focus on where she failed to. Is that yes training is that just about idling all brought out I don't know I I don't know the answer is not my place to say that I can only acknowledged that I've done that. And I don't do that anymore and maybe me talking about it can make someone else think that. Whether or not they do it and maybe I'm just in the back of the pack on this one and announced as an in which case thanks let me talk so that's something that had a really big effect. But it's clearly think because look at that the companies grow they laments he gets to be a director and by the way and IE. Before I realized this had actively trying to work with female directors and I still have this mindset buried in there somewhere. Art that has to be I think SEC. We should replicate that today that way that's it it's over to do. I would not be something about a solid tech. It would be for the industry to have the same feeling and own up to it as you just and to do something about what they do about it because women do. A guy can have basically three or four failure yet and then once success and he's tired. Ion and it's fun let the woman have once. And it's something that we don't even talk about is he in now what the mountains they have to climb even gets in between you can have a failure and he for somebody gave you the rains anything. That journey is is way harder than it should be it's not equal. And and I wonder if it's about that's the thought process like the one that I just talked about about. About under valuing what it when it takes to make first found out that the consciousness that you bring to that he ownership it's those I want your legs ever had that. Feeling about the women did you backed it with no. This the Meryl Streep serie KR Atlanta it's of the world there's none of that field and so it only applied to when there's that control. Yeah you're right you're right I have no problem. I had no problems vowing my I had no it was something that dogs do an issue there bellied submission to net an outlet no problems and mission and understand that. I'm that was something I hunted. A look at with Lana and and by the way I have really should call her because I never apologized to her about it either today and I definitely there he's going to call her yes. The intent a hard Alan I hope I have a better spot with it now grosses me. I don't think she would I think she'd. Knowing hurled it all I know that this is something that she probably appreciate because if people stop being honest about what they're feeling how we can work with. And by the and it we got along lake it wasn't an issue of professionalism and wasn't an issue of and it nothing nothing and that I really do you holder in such a dear place in my heart and I believe she does for me to this was simply. Just hanging back and some dams so enthusiastic throw myself and most of the time. And I and I fitness is being our dear.

