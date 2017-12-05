Transcript for Anthony Hamilton discusses Mother's Day concert and his upcoming projects

It's Candace ABC radio and I have a very talented man of course be won the only Anthony Hamilton how are you that stand you do I am and well and you know today. It's Friday Escude is today's Thursday but tomorrow tomorrow at the big day it's the sect in its. Annual Mother's Day celebration yes and Europe you'll be headlining perform being among some other Greek people. Yes is can be great. You know good music festival for Mother's Day and at the Barclays. In Brooklyn and so what can be better. What could be better. And just people know because obviously they're gonna come check you out but I want them to be aware that you will be I'm accompanied our you know with performing with Ty Reese Reese brand the. Com Kim and major yet yes yes and Hamels on the B in the house. And as yet and and it's funny because you know we're talking a lot about Mother's Day right now do you have any special plans for you're gone. Or are. Your air you found anything particular that you're doing. Just you know. My my kids my ex wife. The truth she feels appreciated. And motor boards them commissioned through Persia now mom I lost my mom yesterday all the deliberate you know. And every of your mom and we'll let you know paying and celebrate he had the last that law yet. The new lives so yes it's the year. That's. And of course. One of the things that we love about you is your voice it's like this be yeah Al's sole willed type of us down I I I personally I don't Amy's saying domains sang yeah. I love it I love it. And I think what what people really have come to appreciate about you is the fact that every song that you offer it feels like. It's so familiar yet. Do you get you people kind of you know do you push people to tears because it's it had that familiar sound to enemy what happened in the reactions. I have admirals. That stand out TU from your career from what people describe your music you know very notable. Yes I think I did that and and thank you for the compliment. Target again you know you help me me in my marriage you help me in my voice for get back together you know do you have to say about my flight from big do street dues. Two you know two corporate guys who do come up from Wednesday may amuse he's really been. Ultimately in my life and then that's them that's a you know the great war. It is a great award mean that you've been rewarding us let me tell you how. Let me tell you how a little bit. Very you know you're how Obama which came out last year but I think the people are very much listening to it's it's gone. What I'm feeling of course but I think even more now. You know and Hammel tone or just kinda. Making us laugh but also you know could have sold you do all these video idea and it's kind of light. I I I was watching them and I'm like yeah you know put them back online payment and do well he added seeing that that you have had been part of the culture of what I have to theme time ask him well so it kind of night. You know that that part of it where it's fine and funny but yet also you are contributing to the music sphere with it as well. You know is it's a good way certain to be. A months what's going on what's happening now the main strain. This is an easy way to get mainstream notoriety and and and visibility. To bring good talent real talent back to the forefront and have fun with yet enough. If you're having five you like that that out of watching videos anything like you guys there really have a ball together there and I'm I'm really happy that we have that energy because. I yelled the music industry is a very if not always competitive and it seems like it's a good feel we're where you are with you like. Family literally doing what you enjoy doing the malls like in which is thinking and creating this wonderful art. I'm still a little bit about how this art as kind of I don't know emerged with N that the scene of television and movie because. I'm recently you know we saw some of your music featured on shots prior do you talk about that experience obviously the Hamill told performing all that stuff. You don't just fired as a new show that's really really. As great a great future. It's exciting. To do it at home in North Carolina where it's shot. Two exits makes it even more proud to be a part of it. And you know Muhammad told been and it sunshine Anderson has some more also a celebration for the but a lot of people and like you know guys we can do it you can do it. Have been a part of TV and movies that just it's something for the two part movie. And all eyes on me so be in a part of scoring in soundtracks and film. TV it's it's always an extension WR. So with that extension W gold into more of seeing course. And yes we all well. A little bit about that progression have that. Always been something in the back of your mind like you know. Because clearly one of the outlets I feel for a lot of artists who can really saying is theatre the musical things like that there. On but. You know having a dabbled in batter you know having kind of you know. Most it will artists have dabbled in that type of round because it's accessible to some way you know whether state plays or something local armed. Fill another step there are you looking to key is that comedic ground in this series Rama where you find your niece. Optic. But they got into it too raw I'd like to play something outside of a musician. I suspect pulled his written stories some of but but to do but play something that was shock people like total ruby. Maybe talk roll them sharply alone. I think there will be fine but the comedy is is definitely you know. Bear important. Book for my life back to laugh and I think people. And we live delay. You yeah. And you know I I feel like there are things that we have to find humor and although this is a very interesting time to be living in. I feel like you have been very march. Focus on. Expressed seeing the importance of this time and in kind of meat can you talk about some of the things that you are. Kind of push seen with the earlier music but kind of making sure that you align yourself could I know you've been vocal on different things yet. Well you know the injustice in the streets than. You know. All although on this Koppel on loan Claxton. You know unfair. And cases that come through this. It's one of those things where you feel like you know select whom my back against the Wallin and being kind of been. Com about it from them doesn't get the job done you know as a little bit of Malcolm and all of us as a little bit of Martin and all of them and some families. You know you have to wonder which was where you wanna go live you know all in all his fault peaceful vote. All my people. You know all the people that Gao God's people I think definitive. A peaceful loving life we can in if not then. Baze and have to change. We don't speak about it Ogilvy about it you joy. Via. I'm and I think it's it's it's refreshing to fuel or rather to SE you know our eyes. Act doesn't mind taking a stand because I feel like it's it's a very touching goal. Situation for a lot of artists sometimes on we have we've seen some artists who you know perhaps either don't wanna safe something. Or are they they want seem kinda don't use the word placate but in a way kind of make it seem like. While is that an anybody's told I I just want to you I love all people and so on and so forth. Winds EL it obviously that's if that's how the field and fine but in many ways it's kind of good to see someone who is very much. You know focused on what their thoughts are. Head that being difficult in any way or. Did to deal with artists to you know you've said will look here's how I feel and may be trying to have that conversation with. Yet like any semi stamp from a counselor to believe it and somebody can be room brawl. And it's in a few blackness become known and just the black people. That your friends or wife ran of people raises. May not truly understand and then you know if you why. And your friends are black he speaker known anything that happens in the white community in. You're black friends make little sense of social sensitive thing on both sides but when you speak the truth and people know the truth of the matter W which you know what's true what's good with the balance. And you speak on somebody's going those going to be ruffled. But you gotta stance about him stamp asylum or you know will be in a bad place to do through music. Protests have you wanna do it you know to a peacefully if you can. Have nothing. I mean again idols back to that Martan or Malcolm type of thing you know by any means necessary over time that's just march it out. Let trying to must sit out over here at duke it out you have enough ballots at all the media freedom loving person. Sometimes it's from who and I listened to me that the. But we got Leary now has been a good area you and Vinny and I think one of the things that we're also seeing UGU. Is that you are using your employees do you make some really great. Collaborations. And I was a little bit about that I know that you who have you know worked with I mean nickname gambit of people you have to get in to babble more recently. You can't pick and a little different. Approach in some ways some of the artists like guerrillas. Iran can talk a little bit about how that came out when it lets your decision making process when it comes to artists because there's been cents a interesting let's from not. Very eclectic group of people so what is your does decision making process and management of both relic as that seems a little bit different as well. I think you know the producer Tony Tony. This guy's incredible he had a vision he had some likely he's he heard it here my boy's been a part of it. And want to bring something new to them to the growth. I'm known of the guerrillas for a long time I don't know all of that work but I'm no great. Great body of their work him. Was honored to be apart of that and Rick Ross in a big fan of what he's done in. He wanted to be apart of Anthony Hamilton movement as well and so. When you respect what some mighty does he if elected as a place Ford. Would what you do it's it's always a breakup collaboration. Are you peaked he Ari you. What what have to stand out when it comes to working with an artist for you person. That's makes cents to two to me. I don't want to -- you know general basis Mecca I have to Baylor thing about it believe it. And it can't be offensive I don't really want to be too offensive. When it comes through putting music now. Picked it if its ailing component that I can to a or you know sometime the you know you've been offensive to people there. Don't feel the way you feel. It but don't belong to be an honest. A Symbian on its is the most important thing about print them out. And we know that you are very honest musician in that lay ahead two. And but you know I owe you one of the things that I've seen are at least read about a lot from you is that you are not only a musician artist your business. On some project coming up some things coming up I'm when they talk to you about on first thing I heard about this partnership. Partnership rather with shaft. Yes. About these recipes are hot on the at the good old fashion home cooking a casino when I hear you I'm and I'm. All. It you know it. The team and it would shift to do some new threats and some you know where you can purchase these is alive and if they concurred coolant fried cabbage. Any deals salmon. But and you know by the trip in all of new rules. You know injured lamb can be any thing. Pinto being Brothers. Just. Salvi. I guess we. It's get I love it and cooking is. And an expression. When I go home to grow. Them and outran them and UB thirty I would for. Forty hour flight. When I get home a half to really. Prepare a meal. OK now. It taste like all ultimately all with a home. So that's very important to me but you know branching out to and that headline. And talks with San Diego. Heck company in a few of the people's Rodham brother's hair care from a barber Dallas betrayed. So wait to finish up with them and see what we can Marca. Diversity. Absolutely and then also. And this year are rather mall October. You're getting inducted. Oh yeah here. You know I don't North Carolina. Music hall of fame. And of the draft fought address. I mean that's that's an honor I mean you've accomplished much in your life thus far but need to be. Recognize by battered the state. And student also just. Be valued at. A musician I think is a great thing it is to go to show that the equality and of the music gonna put out its. Not been taken for granite people see the importance and it and then they want to celebrate. So Monica you know after I gotta Christy white shirt open all the trigger. I I I think that people are are just happy to have you here you know it and present with us and actually consistently. Being. Available to make this type of music that the community that people are able to receive I think that it's a great day I mean. Beyond and you know these entrepreneur asked for it's I know you've been keeping busy briefing on the horizon that we can look forward to music lies and no we know without last year meaning again else yeah. Start on a new album and Hamels owns. Elect to see these guys put out a great body of work with Dave they have a lot of it already. And I would you know I wanna be behind. I think it's. Something has really dear to me and I think the fans deserve it. I think I think they do too and I'm glad that you know they have great man in. A great part hearing you'd have to help pushed that envelope with with them and down. Yeah I mean if if you don't mind I would definitely love. Leave this Donna noted musical flavor is in if you have any you know. Motivate motivation in kind of giving us a taste of what to expect on this Mother's Day. Celebration special that's coming up more. I think you you can expect to advance. A lot of dance and lot of high energy lot of singing and not a soul. Some booths. The country in the gospel. And a brotherhood up there and that's all Brothers appear from North Carolina celebrate. Every mother. Every every mother's example walks and gave gave life. In the comedic sample and it'll sound homeless now at how. Is simple. Have been in. Have new news and giving you the best than me. Amazed they Levine. Are today. Thank you so much for stopping by and for anybody in the area you have done your ticket yet please do so Friday. It's happening right Barclays center Anthony Hamilton N. And you don't Bonham Houston. Her for her every SK beauty thanks Anthony Hamilton for Abu by ABC radio thank you can't easily advocate.

