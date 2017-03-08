April 9, 1965: Louis Armstrong reflects on his Eastern European tour

More
Armstrong said he saw no difference between audiences in communist Eastern Europe and those in the U.S.
1:38 | 08/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for April 9, 1965: Louis Armstrong reflects on his Eastern European tour
Geez you enjoy electric outlet and one in the united I judge all trips as necessary. Matters you know Deb we have we have made it all my life. Audience appreciate what I do and regulators. Most of those. People seem to be oppressed are deep crest over there. Who and ensure a debate. Overnight we had a big lunch and could it did as all days and they don't. Ambassador Owens went to their homes. Natives into this nobody from that. That I know all the latest tunes evident and Apollo eleven I don't know about a had to do four and goes into every show. Dunes to shields and I will what's the favorite. Better than we've. It. It would ones. From the records. Problem news. Did you notice any difference and audiences between east early am Romania. Was. Concerns. That. Image. Such such. Rhythms derided. That have. Lewis do you familiar pushing the American way of life as a political. Well. Americans. Which. I think is that. She. You Perrier great quote. Somebody's. Good. Guys.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49020126,"title":"April 9, 1965: Louis Armstrong reflects on his Eastern European tour","duration":"1:38","description":"Armstrong said he saw no difference between audiences in communist Eastern Europe and those in the U.S.","url":"/Entertainment/video/april-1965-louis-armstrong-reflects-eastern-european-tour-49020126","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.