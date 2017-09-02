Transcript for ARCHIVAL VIDEO: Anna Nicole Smith is Buried in the Bahamas

Anna Nicole Smith will be buried today her body was flown from Miami to the Bahamas this morning. ABC's Deborah Roberts is in the Bahamas where the funeral service will be held. Stand Anna Nicole Smith's funeral here in the Bahamas is an elaborately planned affair one that will give her in death. Kind of flamboyant attention she rein in life. Anna Nicole Smith's body left the medical Examiner's office early this morning where it had been for more than three weeks. Law enforcement escorted the hearse to Miami International Airport for the trip to the Bahamian capital of Nassau where Smith remains will arrive this morning for her funeral. Everything about Anna Nicole Smith has been over the top and I didn't imagine her funeral or are this service could be any different. We know that pink is going to be a big theme pink with Anna Nicole's favorite color. So they'll be pink flowers throughout she will be buried him in drafts. More than 100 guests are expected to attend the service at the mouth or Baptist Church. The burial at lake view memorial cemetery will be more private opened to only thirty close friends and family members. I hope this can be beautiful affair just went in and would have wanted. Motorists a Florida Court of Appeals Thursday cleared the way for some it's burial. But the custody battle still rages on over Smith's five month old baby girl Danny Lynn now in the care of a court appointed advocate. Anna Nicole's companion Howard K. Stern mother verging Arthur an ex boyfriend Larry Birkhead all want custody of Danny Lynn. In the middle of that custody dispute is a paternity battle to determine who fathered Smith's infant daughter. Well Good Morning America Deborah Roberts ABC news Nassau Bahamas.

