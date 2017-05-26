Ariana Grande announces benefit concert for Manchester victims

More
Details of her visit and her forthcoming show have not yet been released.
0:24 | 05/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ariana Grande announces benefit concert for Manchester victims

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47669245,"title":"Ariana Grande announces benefit concert for Manchester victims","duration":"0:24","description":"Details of her visit and her forthcoming show have not yet been released.","url":"/Entertainment/video/ariana-grande-announces-benefit-concert-manchester-victims-47669245","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.