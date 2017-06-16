Bat-Signal lights up Los Angeles in tribute to Adam West

Los Angeles became Gotham City as the Bat-Signal glowed at City Hall in honor of late Batman actor Adam West.
0:22 | 06/16/17

Comments
Transcript for Bat-Signal lights up Los Angeles in tribute to Adam West
