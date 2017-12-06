Bill Cosby's wife appears in court as defense begins More Camille Cosby is on hand for the first time in court since the trial began last Monday. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Bill Cosby's wife appears in court as defense begins Pretty within about an event that morning. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Leslie Jones: Katy Perry's new album is 'off the chain'; admits she's 'very nervous' to host BET Awards

Now Playing: Bill Cosby's wife appears in court as defense begins

Now Playing: 'Cars 3' cast members talk about all new characters

Now Playing: Katy Perry shares news on how to audition for 'American Idol'

Now Playing: Katy Perry apologizes to Taylor Swift in 96-hour live-stream

Now Playing: 'Bachelor in Paradise' suspended amid alleged misconduct

Now Playing: The 71st Tony Awards red carpet at Radio City Music Hall

Now Playing: Directors of the 71st Tony Awards' most nominated show, 'Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812'

Now Playing: Nominees and presenters of the 71st Tony Awards walk the red carpet

Now Playing: The 71st Tony Awards red carpet at Radio City Music Hall

Now Playing: Tony Awards red carpet 2017

Now Playing: Nominees and presenters of the 71st Tony Awards walk the red carpet

Now Playing: Nominees and presenters of the 71st Tony Awards walk the red carpet

Now Playing: Nominees and presenters of the 71st Tony Awards walk the red carpet

Now Playing: Nominees and presenters of the 71st Tony Awards walk the red carpet

Now Playing: The red carpet at the 71st Tony Awards

Now Playing: Nominees and presenters of the 71st Tony Awards walk the red carpet

Now Playing: The red carpet at the 71st Tony Awards

Now Playing: Tony Award-winner Leslie Odom Jr. gives away very little about surprise performance at the 71st Tony Awards

Now Playing: Tony-nominated actress Cynthia Erivo talks performance with Leslie Odom Jr. at tonight's Tony awards Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47983434,"title":"Bill Cosby's wife appears in court as defense begins","duration":"0:43","description":"Camille Cosby is on hand for the first time in court since the trial began last Monday.","url":"/Entertainment/video/bill-cosbys-wife-appears-court-defense-begins-47983434","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}