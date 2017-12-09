-
Now Playing: Painting found in Arizona garage may be a Jackson Pollock worth $15M
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live': Beyonce shows off Sir and Rumi Carter
-
Now Playing: Body painting artist from Beyonce's visual album 'Lemonade' chats about his work and shares a live demonstration
-
Now Playing: US Open champ Sloane Stephens is still 'shocked' by her big win
-
Now Playing: Prince Charles sets royal record
-
Now Playing: 'I was told I would never live past 30': T-Boz opens up about her battle with sickle-cell disease
-
Now Playing: Maria Sharapova describes US Open return as 'incredible moment'
-
Now Playing: Sinead O'Connor opens up about her mental illness: 'I love my family. I don't blame them'
-
Now Playing: Clown horror film 'It' breaks box office records
-
Now Playing: Richard Branson shares images of Irma's devastation
-
Now Playing: Miss North Dakota Cara Mund is new Miss America
-
Now Playing: JJ Watt gets standing ovation for Harvey relief efforts
-
Now Playing: Royal Caribbean International dispatches cruise ships as part of Irma relief efforts
-
Now Playing: Kristen Bell performs 'Frozen' concert at Irma shelter
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live': Who is Cardi B.?
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live': Public figures devote time and money in times of need.
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live': Sam Smith releases exclusive music video on Spotify
-
Now Playing: Comedian Tommy Davidson discusses the 2nd season of ABC's 'Vacation Creation'
-
Now Playing: Newest Mouseketeers revealed for 'Club Mickey Mouse'
-
Now Playing: New Bachelor gives details about his private life