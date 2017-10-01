Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Agree to Handle Divorce Privately

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will be handling their divorce privately, they said in a joint statement obtained by ABC News on Monday.
Transcript for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Agree to Handle Divorce Privately
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a divorce deal with to have agreed to keep all their court documents sealed though all the protect. The privacy of their six children that's according to a joint statement which also says they won't work together to reunify their family. Jolie and Pitt have been in the midst of a public divorce and custody battle over their children Jolie wants physical custody while Pitt has requested. A joint custody.

