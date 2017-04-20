Caitlyn Jenner clarifies position on same-sex marriage in Diane Sawyer interview

Jenner made headlines two years ago after Ellen DeGeneres asked for her thoughts on same-sex marriage during an appearance on her talk show.
0:23 | 04/20/17

Comments
Transcript for Caitlyn Jenner clarifies position on same-sex marriage in Diane Sawyer interview
How do you re usually feel about game I am 100. Percent behind. K. Marriage what's clear that up for. And up I am 100%. Her for gay marriage doesn't think two years ago you said there's an evolving process which allows. But I am. It straight I am off for.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

