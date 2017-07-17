Transcript for Caitlyn Jenner latest celebrity to consider running for office

And you know what Caitlin Jenner says she's considering a career in politics the transgender activist and former reality show star says she is weighing a US senate Ryan. In California joining the likes of Kid Rock. Jenner told the New York City radio station shall decide in about six months the 67 year old is a lifelong Republican a run in 2018. Could put her against. Senator Dianne Feinstein.

