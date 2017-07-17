Caitlyn Jenner latest celebrity to consider running for office

More
The Olympic champ talks about her political aspirations, being an LGBT advocate.
0:23 | 07/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Caitlyn Jenner latest celebrity to consider running for office
And you know what Caitlin Jenner says she's considering a career in politics the transgender activist and former reality show star says she is weighing a US senate Ryan. In California joining the likes of Kid Rock. Jenner told the New York City radio station shall decide in about six months the 67 year old is a lifelong Republican a run in 2018. Could put her against. Senator Dianne Feinstein.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48677187,"title":"Caitlyn Jenner latest celebrity to consider running for office","duration":"0:23","description":"The Olympic champ talks about her political aspirations, being an LGBT advocate.","url":"/Entertainment/video/caitlyn-jenner-latest-celebrity-running-office-48677187","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.