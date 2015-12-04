Transcript for Carrie Fisher Discusses Latest 'Star Wars' Installment

Carrie thank you for being fat look I wouldn't be anywhere else at this hour. It kept on TV while I appreciate that and you brought along a friend I did because his tongue that matches. The sweater. It's a good enough so yes he visited Gary this is Gary and he very very famous on Twitter put up up up and I was looking at himself. He really likes looking himself who wouldn't you if you look like the gap if that's not hot hot hot. He wears that tongue well. I want to talk a little bit about this movie. Comes out in just a couple of days it's shrouded in secrecy we'd never. Interviewed so many stories and we're not even allowed to see the movie so I haven't seen it but you happy it's really good. And I and I think in my mouth so I don't live. But it's it's everything it's promised to be in more scary news sought Geary James CAA. During what did you think she'd painted all the way through it I think. It was chula. A little too loud it was his first real screening think. The plus how he saw looked like that still the tongue was an out of his mouth before he saw the movie. And that happened after watching a movie it'll happen to everyone while okay its talent that's how good days you won't care that your tongue. Is out of your round like that depicted and I understand it George Lucas personally. Asked you to come back did it take some convincing. Well I'm a female in Hollywood. For many agents let's say forty and then we could also say fifteen. Cells pleaded say it we're not rich real conviction. Or excitement and learn to ask you if you wanna work without a he'll see something and it definitely not I'm I'm over the age of forty I Iberia. Now now from new look he put the thought what was your reaction. I looked like the typical look at a pop up but now I you don't see you're gonna do I differences Slinger for forty years so what I'm gonna stop now is really ridiculous to recent morning princess Blair or general you're general land now ridiculous look I mean ridiculous in a really good way and a great way and you tell me about how did you prepare. To bring back fiscal did you prepare your your interest stopping I got into character and I've never gotten out again and really I've. Tried everything. You're always gonna look like France's plan ice well. That would be really weird tender in people say you. This again. Prince's. Like I was supposed to go. Yes. What do you do when people say that I should and can and in my mind. The end with a no I didn't know I try not to respond as an adult. You actually physically transformed for this role yes I did get I did lose weight. And I didn't dispute that conversation of not only I won't want. But not without here's a look I've read it's good when you wouldn't normally I wouldn't talk a rat with someone else but you're so thin let's talk about it. How do you keep that going on. You exercise it rewrite her job as an hour yes what you love it I'd try to put some music on what I music but it makes his worthwhile. No I want to hear what the song is maybe I can go home soon I look up prince's layup obviously with a strong all of the F. I don't get it I get it now he chooses strong female character back in the day you realize. The early when I was with a time. I didn't know I was paving we think in private I'm glad to hear it now I. I was doing other stuff so we did a little digging we found a Star Wars clip I view your audition actually opposite care those are we doing look at it through what do you Wednesday let's take a look you know. Who has been safely deliver to my courses can get you. You have my can. You said you don't like watching yourself you gotta say that's no doubt watching idol nineteen why wouldn't like that. You like it last as you all along I can't say that to you. But people that are normal but have other genes other than the they don't like that is my. Not that you have an advantage. With the DNA jackpot or anything. I'm not sure if this is all like water and history of plastic surgery you told your parents needed well. Please congratulate them. Look I thought I will pass cataloged and who is you wanna say anything to into the die hard Star Wars fan he not done in this film if you've heard that it's good. You'll really like it I I like to hear I'm strict give these from sleep series bored as hell. Only magic beat the campaigns this early bird flu. We actually mold him to sleep but now has good taste different physical low moment for me hearing and watching TV. I never had tuned closely during my in the banking area and pain kill. I am I'm absolutely minutes and ran out you know. Self who doesn't have his good manners is it. Never mind. Kerry thank you know I think they don't. I'm Dick Star Wars the force of Reagan domino amazing I had a rental rates speaking.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.