Casey Affleck won't attend the Oscars

More
Affleck won the best actor honor last year.
0:22 | 01/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Casey Affleck won't attend the Oscars
An Oscar know to report tonight after Casey Affleck last year's best actor for Manchester by the C has withdrawn as a present or for best actress. At this year's Oscars a role traditionally filled by the previous year's male winner. The decision comes amid an outpouring of support in Hollywood for the me too movement. Affleck was previously sued for sexual harassment claims by two women he worked within 2010 allegations he denied the suit was settled.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52616546,"title":"Casey Affleck won't attend the Oscars","duration":"0:22","description":"Affleck won the best actor honor last year.","url":"/Entertainment/video/casey-affleck-attend-oscars-52616546","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.