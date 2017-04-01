Now Playing: Spaghetti Gelato

Now Playing: Celebrate National Spaghetti Day With Fresh Pasta Making

Now Playing: Carrie Keagan Talks About Her New Book Live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Mahershala Ali Talks 'Moonlight' Live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Mariah Carey Says She Was 'Mortified' During NYE Performance

Now Playing: Mariah Carey Says She's 'Mortified' by Her New Year's Eve Mishap

Now Playing: Carrie Fisher's Half-Sisters Open Up About Their Final Conversation With 'Star Wars' Actress

Now Playing: Janet Jackson Welcomes 1st Baby at 50

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Carrie Fisher's Half-Sisters Speak Out and Fitness Guru Kayla Itsines Shares Her Secrets

Now Playing: Calum Scott Performs 'Dancing on My Own' Live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: What Really Happened During Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance?

Now Playing: 'View' Co-Hosts Remember Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Zsa Zsa Gabor and George Michael

Now Playing: Benedict Cumberbatch to Star in New 'Thor' Movie

Now Playing: Carrie Fisher's Half-Sisters Speak Out About the Hollywood Legend

Now Playing: Nick Viall Resumes His Search For Love

Now Playing: Reps for Mariah Carey Say Her 'Ear Piece Was Not Working' New Year's Eve

Now Playing: Mariah Carey's New Year's Performance Sparks Many Questions

Now Playing: Joely Fisher Knew Debbie Reynolds 'Would Not Last' Without Carrie Fisher

Now Playing: Emma Watson Sings as Belle in a 'Beauty and the Beast' First Listen