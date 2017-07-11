Transcript for CMA Awards: Kane Brown

Now here's the part where I try to get you to get up all the details but you Brad Paisley perform this point out that you know Brett song is called heaven south. Your new single is heaven so I'm guessing that that you guys have something special plant you as an army special. It is Brad told new name. I eighty pass it. Will it be a mash up and he said it's not a match up exactly but you're gonna love thought we'd do an ego but exciting is it for you to get to sing with Brad Paisley. Did is also says it is my first appearance. That you know I grew up there I'm Brad Paisley covers so for me to just you know amount first appearance is Brad Paisley is amazing. It's crazy hour watch to see amazed it was my grandmother but I didn't know they're the C amaze and in Bush's watch tonight as always sorry bone stage. And I just really an Emmy followed but. I never really wants cement siding it to see Brad has listened to his music on radio and you two men was a huge was killed off and my name is my third Zimmer. Those here 2015. Sony enough. Bare ground is excited to be here I'm honored here. Phil like. Every artist here is it you know family. And this is awesome that the country Franzen the country are still to come together we want that the ray carver is in the awesome mom I'm actually weren't Paisley for the first time. Paisley Paisley little toy do you have any three CMA. Nerves for CMA performance what does that feel like. Right now I'm just taken it in I'm excited target nervous are you don't stage. Part of thief jumped in Jackson on the art.

