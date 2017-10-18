Transcript for Comedian David Letterman returns to late night on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

David Letterman is apparently back on late night TV he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel last night during camels visit to Brooklyn. It Letterman with Campbell's hero growing up but he was. More than excited to have David guest the feeling was obvious in neutral. So excited to be here it's so good to see famous people to death. Just to be out of the house. You feel like you miss it. No win. Some parts of no I don't I missed a missed Wear makeup. Yet wall. I really he missed hair and makeup as well so Kimmelman. Press Letterman for details about his upcoming show on Netflix had Letterman wouldn't give anything away.

