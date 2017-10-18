Comedian David Letterman returns to late night on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

More
Jimmy Kimmel sat down with comedian David Letterman in his first late-night interview since he retired in 2015.
0:45 | 10/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Comedian David Letterman returns to late night on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
David Letterman is apparently back on late night TV he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel last night during camels visit to Brooklyn. It Letterman with Campbell's hero growing up but he was. More than excited to have David guest the feeling was obvious in neutral. So excited to be here it's so good to see famous people to death. Just to be out of the house. You feel like you miss it. No win. Some parts of no I don't I missed a missed Wear makeup. Yet wall. I really he missed hair and makeup as well so Kimmelman. Press Letterman for details about his upcoming show on Netflix had Letterman wouldn't give anything away.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50556511,"title":"Comedian David Letterman returns to late night on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'","duration":"0:45","description":"Jimmy Kimmel sat down with comedian David Letterman in his first late-night interview since he retired in 2015.","url":"/Entertainment/video/comedian-david-letterman-returns-late-night-jimmy-kimmel-50556511","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.