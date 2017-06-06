Transcript for Cosby accuser tells court: 'I wanted it to stop'

Add to this afternoon and under constant and was called to the witness stand for the first time in a public courtroom she told her version of the story of her and bill caused street. She described multiple visits to his home for dinner the first if you spirit he put his hand on earth. All of fourth visit he tries she says to underpants. But she resisted and says she left. On his fifth visit to extensively discussed a career change she told the court he plied her with three pills and wine I got woes it can't stand told the court. Cause we Libby to a coach my vision was impaired are sold to a very. Her next recollection she said was being jolted awake by cause we groping her breast I was unable to tell him to stop or resisted. She woke up later she said humiliated and confused bill left Cosby's mansion Cosby's lawyers will argue that the sex was entirely consensual. Until the coast there will be undergoing withering cross examination bill Cosby's lawyers have been a very aggressive and relentlessly going after the government witnesses. I Vernon Odom for ABC news in north bell Pennsylvania.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.