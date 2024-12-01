Patel has been vocal about defending Jan. 6 rioters.

Trump says he'll fire FBI Director Christopher Wray, replace him with longtime ally Kash Patel

President-elect Donald Trump announced Saturday that he plans on firing FBI director Christopher Wray and replacing him with longtime ally Kash Patel.

The appointment must be approved by the Senate.

Kash Patel, former chief of staff to the defense secretary speaks on the day Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally, in Prescott Valley, Arizona, Oct. 13, 2024. Go Nakamura/Reuters, Files

Patel has been a staunch supporter of Trump for years and served in his first administration under a number of roles. He has vocally defended Jan. 6 rioters.

Patel has said he would target journalists, former senior FBI and Department of Justice officials and turn the FBI into a museum for the "deep state" on Day 1.

"This FBI will end the growing crime epidemic in America, dismantle the migrant criminal gangs, and stop the evil scourge of human and drug trafficking across the Border," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

The FBI and Patel did not immediately comment about Trump's announcement. Trump can not make personnel changes to the FBI until he is sworn in.

