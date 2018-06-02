CRS Day 2: Cam

More
Cam talks about her song with Sam Smith becoming a hit in Japan.
0:48 | 02/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for CRS Day 2: Cam
My Frasor Tyler actually showed. Some of the music to Sam Smith and that's when he said he wanted to write and so we wrote a song that's on his album now and apparently they hit Japan which is really cool that I really admire him and he insisted sentiment Nall like. In touch person like he seems so real and I just love you know just say like you know we have so many more songs and Essen. Cute things like that in like he just feels just like did you like that record you know he's just a real person asking those kinds of things is really. Nice to hear and then he just is so sweet about updating like castle so honey I've been playing it on all these huge TV shows and to thank you that's like hitting here and I'm like. Hula I loved to paint and sound. At a government it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52885999,"title":"CRS Day 2: Cam","duration":"0:48","description":"Cam talks about her song with Sam Smith becoming a hit in Japan.","url":"/Entertainment/video/crs-day-cam-52885999","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.