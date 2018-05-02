Transcript for CRS Day 1: Michael Ray

Rick that adopted her we played late sick in Chicago Maybin announcement as a McKee Chicago Cubs fan. One of my fear is cities the United States the Chicago and a little sister and our close and agents have grown up looking at washing Disney movies was wanted to white husky. So I'm aware we're backstage and assault Wrigley whose Huskies have from mixers eight we sold. I'm and take photo senate Britney and as my sisters say look begat you know the doubles at the doll whatever. And and next thing you know I'm sign in the papers done in the money and she's up on the bus she can in my life has such a crucial time I was going through a lot. And and and it's true I think that when you adopt a no problem. There they reckon it's a few through this we BA sort of foundation called really cares. Part of a zappos Tribune and been able to. Give back to local animal shelters on the last YouTube tour and pick it up on this new gets you tour which we just announced that will be doing. Later the spurring. In assisting us for us give back but also raise awareness. Adopt not shop and which is asking fans to bring in dolphin kept food blankets towards where you can do. And we have people from that local shelters as Apple's help partners with. And that we donate everything to that local animal shelter and and it's been degrading. Two months we've been able to feed over 200000 meals and suspend its very credible and I'll startle me. Randomly adopting this big deal it is beautiful puppies that that's help me help change the lives of other animals around the world that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.