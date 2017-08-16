Daniel Craig, back as Bond, keeps 007 fans on edge

After months of gossip and denials, Daniel Craig confirmed to Stephen Colbert on the "Late Show" that he will return for another James Bond movie.
0:16 | 08/16/17


Transcript for Daniel Craig, back as Bond, keeps 007 fans on edge
And Creag Daniel Craig to be back as bond be after confirming to Stephen cold air that he will play double 07 for a fifth time after previously suggesting. He would rather slit his wrists. After now disregarding the comments and it was all joke you'll be back. But the 25 installment. It's pretty good bomb.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

