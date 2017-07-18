Transcript for Darryl McDaniels discusses his new music, his DMC comic book legacy and how he overcame suicidal thoughts

Can't ABC radio and I'm here with a very complex pounds at ban that's right he the only. Also known as DNC he from the alleged iconic. Hip hop group run DMC. So don't think you so much for coming I hate radio now we like to get into her. Life. Is this book your hemlock which. It and yes. Some pepper. That. He is because that means things that are very well she in the same ways not to commit it was I. Yes we don't want people commencing so they want the world to know that they don't have to. Yes actors. And actors they can do to get themselves out of act. Bulk perhaps there Bossone Atmel they're gone and it's. And in about. Essentially let. You know propel you initially there will be document this thing you know you can always tell people what you're experiences are. What you end thrilled in the idea of actually writing adult word I'm no incoming outlook is that this work is is also a different eaten it. That is that is what low exit at what really happened was this. Oh. After Jim message a pass the winning. Everybody was seen him up one run on TV forum last enhancements to its own successful reality shelves instantly. In the main question was. While DNC you know Reza. I delicate everywhere everywhere and then it would go in Rome Iran that we don't have moved beef what happened was him messaging pass to Wayne in. You know mainland said Jay was the band. We can't replace I would drama like even if we do a show together now. Otis reverend running king DMC go run DMC has run DMC engine messaging. So I've got kind of fed up with people asking me why you Lee in Orange house in Iowa starts its sincerely tell him on the truth. Well I just out of rehab or I just got it can come almond therapy right now and people would do a double to comprehend when he me. They'll be like yeah I'm an alcoholic I was drinking a case of forty ounces a day. Now one bottle not one floating out to officer connect Lisa de. Omar was that alcoholics suicide a metaphysical spiritual Laura I was just in that place in. Wouldn't you know honestly tell people well I'm coming home from rehab the arena for what. And I would tell them you know of realizing gonna stop drinking and Osama died may be like really really and its own is up and reveal this information to them. It revoked idiots he could get a couple of father against secret until tomorrow mother or Allman had defied of people in my neighborhood where I live managers that. Can you please come to look to the firemen the policemen because they all stressed out and depressed and a director themselves adept. And they're going to doctors and therapies and read him books but if you'll come and talk to them. And it was also a rom I found out that I was adopted at age 35. Yeah and Salma gave us. Exactly. And mount. Kenya up found out what what what. I was depressed but I mean no I was depressed then I found out that I was adopted at age 35. Then Jim message Jay got shot and killed in memo form and one after the but just like day. But first of all I was just depressed in the and it wanna live no more and on regrets. In my depression SA among pitch yesterday DMC king of rock. And examined Malek first global forcible plant a personal coveralls don't force with the big source first or just make it deals. Personally on American grants their first element to all of this stuff and I was like okay my mother fall was by part of enemy and his mom brought with Alfred run into is my friends. Just ankle hip hop comes over the bridge when I was a little Qaeda and I had no idea was gonna change my life and in Meehan run into a we went to the studio may one record. Think you're gonna have one hit record foot settlement it's urgent this dynamic career songs missing. So I'm volatilities emotions and then it got to a point where my existence became. Unbearable. In people we're doing two things they were doing this to me. Dancing around the world could you be depression DMC of run DMC and then you got the Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous citizen but data and realize that. US success with out significance. In even more without knowing who you are. Doesn't mean nothing is no way can be satisfied and in gratifying. So what got to the point where they wanna live now I was at that point. But did some said demean all if I do leave this world tomorrow. People know the run DMC story do you know about what brilliance in my dieters walked his way. In homey room meeting in the NJ grown up being run into a grown up Hollis queens and her Russell beer runs broke but in all in all in it they know me as the mighty. All powerful king of rock. And C east peace. March and I won't stop until every tie yeah. They note that do but I was but if I leave tomorrow and won't. The little boy who meet its DMC thing possible so. A caught out of wanted to write a book my first book. In Cuomo moms about it go mobile would vote to kill months old when a woman wrote a book she'd lost a sit momma write a book and just to make you more interesting for the reader. And oh my birthday is may 31 1964. I just wanna north through over things how much do while waiting what hospital what time she told me. Hung up the phone how locals by the phone rings it's a mob MO fogged up based on an eight what's up. We have something else to tell you now thought it was a reach reveal what floated just can be nostalgic. But just something university had to tell me they say it. You it was a month old will be brought him home in your adoptive but we love you by. In Iowa found out that it was adopted so when that was revealed semi it's at me for years. To get up and off. Car rates to say. Must already begin in congress. Must storied him again with Christmas Tom and honest queens. Must already in just begin on Hollis avenue sanctions university. There's a hold. Chad mine life. That is not only unknown to the world it's unknown to me and it wasn't until I met vote. Oh adopted people. People who weren't forced to Qaeda found out that was adopted at a fan of that it was a forced acute. And it wasn't until amid of the people who wore in the fourth secure system or where adopted who say it. Aren't you curious about knowing your beginning nothing. It started out about them sought by expert rob oh. Helped edit my mother and runs mopped up it's Matt Daniels not McDonald's these rob solid proposals at the Ronald. And alma family tree mumble of the mall fall the more. Brother and me got tested its that you let me. But it is of why. In adopting. Should do a search besides medical reasons in a famous adopted ladies whether celebrity she just famous let's Amos. She said the reason why unique to do the search to sought medical reasons that. The armed it is a thing and on it in states without direct its foreign adoptees open. But in a majority of the states those are for its poles and unless it's in a medical emergency. They'll tell you won't really our point of pride that Ewing did know but she sedate the reason why you should do to search for your biological parents is this. You never start a book from chapter two. Them. So think about Wilma depression in a mom or about depression came alone. Everything was fine run was Jay was allowed Indians team it's Torre. Pete rock of peace rockets yields move in 93. Produced this song cola down with a cane get put us back. On the top in everything you know now with the king Pete rocky it's insane it's down a decaying did four run DMC. What people say run DMC did for Aerosmith walk this way. Revived Korea. Right at the beginning of that revival. Pick up Haiti's which or negated its the ninety's now radiance he was considered oldies but now we're Ortiz who participated. I didn't you would think I would be happy best moment depression at. But that was because. I'm garment and run DMC Gemma today but for there was something missing game. There was something miss him so much from from our reality. In right now and I was ready to jump off the Braves. It was like god ya we boarded a mighty one or how well and whatever you want to call are a thing Gaza woman whatever you want to call her it was like we must reveal. And that's when my mother for all book reveals that means it's of a chapter because there was much more to meet than just being in this DMC. Because even up below do with what. But there was so much more important and that's part of what arm. Olympic pins. Two like the fuel was two people going ended a depression. With so busy thinking about all these out with things what people think comedian and we still adjusted sales of other people's north. When you sit down and just take a deep breath. So in the mean look at must situation. Even if this situation is dramatic. Unfortunate if you have qualities on what's perceived as not regularly. Situations in life still pissed off. And that's the thing them make shooter strongest person because your story. Regardless of what it is with given to you Paula idea purpose than just you being you. And I realized and that was that he nick in your courage to say. All right a neat this first thing I need to to a sober. And need to stop drinking because they're final stop Drake and I'm wanted to. And a beautiful thing that happened was I went to rehab to stop drinking. And when I got the rehab. I discovered this in court therapy. And it. Oh my goodness in a lot of time a lot of men. They acted too cold I think it's we they think Obama's not a strong thing to do when especially a lot of black mean that's all others. Think that therapy is weak but it therapy. And a repeat this therapy. Is the most angst that at individual. Can do for him or herself. And I did and it just gave me it gave me it gave me myself back but it also empowered me. I. That that's one of wanted to do find content you know spiritual emotional return you know ease. And that one goes through a celebrity or not exactly. It. Grant. I don't one what do the obscene and I know it all up especially with no. And this. Old different forums Lama. From the bluster problem what it calls the but it network broke his book and put it out this audit. On around two interviews about it I started on to a lot of interviews and commentary with psychiatrist. Inducted as an in a final allotted practice. Go through mental health issues a lot of doctors commit suicide. And a realized what you doctors opted. All you have to do when life if you me if you DNC if you Egypt if you're Cuomo feel blessed arrival or you have to do in life. Is do the best that you can possibly do. All the doctors you may not because Rich's duck that. As a whole double level. You may not say eat every body. But it's no. It just no reason to. Wanna kill yourself. Or you have to do it and the best that you can do every day. And you will be or rate we don't eat this like you know we do what my Korea. It's easy for me to do a record to make people happy. But if erected makes people happy and to make a lot of people a lot of money. Get a lot of free reports in both people tell me you need to have a hit record. You need to maker regular record of regular radio do you need to maker record sick on a taut and are no I don't need to do anything it just be happy. And that's it's it's that selfishness. But it's the most important selflessness that exists when they're irked. Sometimes outside of your children else about it yet spell out all your relations if family romantic in all that it. The most important person it's making sure your our right. And a lot of us don't do that we so award about my job. It's a word about my wife would normally take it soared about markets if yeah. Right now and you relationships work in that's happened to me in a book so. I just wanted to tell my story sold the pummeled the bluster and teach it adopted a lawyer at a full portly. Or even entertain or relate that real human. And I appreciate you. Being able to see story he's it wasn't it. Continental to know you. About in regards to your creativity you know you kind of show case a little act. With these projects are now forthcoming for my music. As one of the things that people are kinda excited about your. Mom. Because. It is that you releases that you kind of without any topic and and now. And what you happened how come I was AN CE dynamic music collaboration now not talk a little collaboration because you're kind of teasing us with summit. The pieces to. The dead did did DNC DMC LP the DNC cents a dynamic musical collaboration. And what it is is when we did a walk this way. It would is. I was a VX they have it was embodiment of rocket rap and punk and all of you do genres coming government. When Steven Tyler took the Mike stand in the video and knocked down a wall was that the president of Lebanon video. An oral in jobs you know what Randy of seagate they say gave birth to you know kid rock's had run DMC and Aerosmith had a baby and up popped out. On Kid Rock limp biscuit Cole Warren. Blink-182 Rage Against The Machine so long so we created. This existence win. White people and black people. It in people with differences could creative become the gavel and create a beautiful artistic presentation that was on the touch everybody. A home over the last 35 year is. I've never really involve myself with drainage on route. So what I decided to do was get together with. Great news this is an artist like Joan Jett. Sammy Hagar. Make moss from Motley Crue Travis baucus Sebastian Bach. Chuck. Of the last fifteen here is of great hip hop rock and roll. Punk rock and classic rock all together it's not about celebrity. It's not about seven wrecked his it's about creating that experience. In music that people Slade. Don't exist no more. Exactly. Because touch on things that are that are extremely timely present and goal yes well in hand. With all. Because I feel like you know within. Walk there's a heated to even think okay album well front air and spiritually and spiritually conscious man emotionally caught. I'm empowered. What about do it well I'm gonna do hopefully our enemy for home you see what's going on in a White House right now. You see what's going on in the streets of America have a record caught flames. Which is produced by armed John Moore your base was the basically a for the rock bandits served. I didn't do Witten wanted to greatest voices are rocker broke while Myles Kennedy. And it's about all of the shootings that has been going on in this hunch creek. Well the last decade you'd an insane. Cop shoo in innocent. Armed unarmed people but even more importantly. They're black young people and ship Kabul. And in New York NK and in in in although alms cities in ten states of the world killing each other. I'm Chun to adjust the effect of this. Unnecessary bullets unnecessary bullets Mitchell thing go off to trigger there is no Neitzel bully. And necessary bullet a necessary bullets. Deficit and beat and that's this every situation. In of sane in all of this shootings. All of the shootings especially ones with the police offices. Those triggers. Did not have the beat hole. In if everybody in every room sits down decision weren't. Yes right. How do we prevent that from happening now on we gotta talk about. The situations that exists in on neighborhoods has not given these kids anything else to do. Are you wanna take all the money Yeltsin although all of funds that support the F the school funds. And educational funds and it's on the funds in a programs and in the cities either the most important things that we should be worried about. So once I got so blah. Once I said okay when I was 1213 14151617. And eight and common into this culture of hip hop. We were young Robertson assesses. The warm looked down upon of these kids nothing there were nothing to going nowhere. But the hip hop culture. Gave us an outlet to express creativity whether it's to music. Roberts to wrap being leveraged to breakdance at a Weber it's too graffiti yummy withdraw four right in on walls will be known. But when somebody say you see this stuff they write on the wall that it'll hold. It's our let's give it a place now we can you have how art galleries and be just like everybody else. So we are using I'm using the music the way hip hop. Which was plucked all the great iconic rock and roll artists from. John Lennon the Bob Dylan to John Fogerty even though they were rich. Celebrity. Rock stars. One of their most important powerful representations. Was. They made music that was the voice of though audience. I care about the audience like a care about myself. Mean MO audience that not separate we will wind so if uncommon Beckett on the mighty DNC on the microphone. It's up to meet to talk about the issues in the situations that to affect this web will be in political or social so. This album is personal. What is personal not just about me because whether it's something went through. Everybody goes to something or web it's something I'm experience and with in the United States of America. Everybody including me is experience and its driver responsibility. As a responsible album. The expected. In no bimbo this November what I am doing in this November up. I'm putting out vinyl on record store day in November as the fourth song vinyl and the low vinyl from old school. Which will have directed flames on it of me Myles Kennedy and job blowing up a got this other erected. Moments skillet. Home chuck. Colts' ladies though until we ever rec hall coming like a rhino. The legend about a man named Darryl mcdaniels. The baddest man. You can try every weapon at any man and used DNC will so Bob. He's the voice of god and this struck the pole. His soul and call up the pole supernatural sounds that can't be killed what's happening now prophecies so Phil. Fulfillment itself comes on an album reckoned with bombed Rome from sublime. What high and low. And we wrote disrupted about all the homeless young people in every city. In what we wanted to what does album as we've wanna. Give information. It show people. How we can set up opportunity. What out young people who need 'cause they don't have nothing. But they do have pulled attention. That quote and Hsu can change and took them in legal. Educated. Prosperous young individuals until about all cowboys since boys and girls in every neighborhood. So it's a force on vinyl EP that gives you appetizer. To what's going to be on a full album with me Jones hit Sammy Hagar. Om and guess just to name a few. Then I mean I know people are excited about that they're also excited about this oak comic books yes yes it's a feel like a little kid narrow. Comic books. On it an island in regards to. Yes we did art gallery. Did that go home I've been to autograph and of accountable for the last three years. And on a market with the best writers and abyss artists in the business but over the last several years. Every time somebody picks of the DNC cannot vote the first thing they say is oh my god this art is incredible. So I had a couple of friends to convince me to start displaying some artists of the comic book in the gallery at watch cells. And I mean it's amazing because people don't realize before I did the music thing. Before hip hop. Came over the bridge from the Bronx and queens to change this little Catholic school kids like. All I'd hate when he was seven days a week which read in draw comic books. So not out and got into an idea. What I did was knocked me in my editors we sit overcome what would all its Aureus. And then we go out each issue 45 different audits. Each issue will always have an artist who has worked for marvel or DC so with the issue. Ought to do so that was authentic and legitimate and I want to geeks and nurture respect me. Obama deacon nervous so we can be very very critical Olympic. Also handles issues of among the writers and artists who have worked for marvel and DC big set out the marbled opens they. Support me like crazy marvel made me Hawaiian. We also have three of four different audits females young artist Latino artists that I wanted to create something that was going to give. All want it says that work displayed in a comic book the opportunity to dude at a wanna kick down doors artistically. The same way me running Jake kick down doors in the music business so on to he has three years ago actually went for music Meehan and I was mean we're raids more rallies. Who was imminent any and all over Shady Records what do rather decorated. But it's funny how we're connected pain when I sat down in the meat in. He was like yo I'm usually very professional. And use these words he said Aaron Neville and Albert was let go DMC minerals like mustn't mayoral grownup men which looked at them in this net. So yes we what was that like and with the case mostly just look at what Jose well. A with the Catholic school my whole life in all it did was read into a comic books music and books. Of that yet comic books he's a couple of ugly problem receptive for 3000 talked about comic books Ani Sydney you should to a comic book has put a comic book. You can do everything you've done which a music and more. And when he told me that. You know yes I can do that 'cause now in another realm. Besides music Li can inspire idea. Motivate. And educate and it's all about that and comic books set me up to be the mighty DNC the king of rock. Has been walking a ruckus at crest to Walt pumped full costumes sealant it knocked down those rappers don't do this stupid girls do. About me speaking that I was able to actually do it and music business. So you know knowledge of oneself. You know everybody knows it once you know who you are. Then you get a idea of everything that you can do. And goals of the things that make unstoppable Bob me going to rehab to clean myself or think it's Obama. I discovered the most powerful thing called therapy. Because want to speak about therapy. How is hoping able. The therapists don't help you off for the Democrats so why do you go though the therapist suggested decoy. That you could do two things that go what is the audience the so you can say. That this person that you really talking to itself so you can say things that she should say to yourself or launch I'm a ball. Or you can repeat things to yourself that you said that you didn't licences but because that therapy. I found out and wanted him secretly here but I guess another group. Because of therapy I found out that almighty inspiration or my excitement about life almost creativity. In all of my imagination was coming from the comic books it. I put the king of rock firsts. Instead of the middle Darrow who loves the Greek reports birds once it debt. All my oh my emotional moments Erick Almonte physical strength was taken away from me. Darryl is more important in making a rock if Darryl not right. Between Iraq got an exit so I went back to my first vote because I want its besides my music. I mean but this is where to say of one it to create something that you know web a kid is five over a vote it is hundred of for obvious though. They can hold a comic book and they can open up in their colors in all of visuals can stimulate the imagination bothers me in listening to music. It's a beautiful thing because now when a duties comic books you know. I'm met Emma comic book signing a key aides until like 78 is no excuse me mr. DMC I love your comic book but I love tricky. Yet a tricky. It's tricky so. Now. With their parents run in my music if throats dale hold all of you know all of intermediate and their talent like. I can give them something. In Al of them. The same way that I wasn't owed when I was 7891011. And twelve 'cause. Always gonna tell young people it's not a change the world fifty. And change it one of its forty outings into when I was thirty. I was eighteen years old Amir running expected him studios enemy that wrecked Dole's wreckage. That would not just about how good I'm him you know month slipped and then on the top but we talked about issues that. Bobby was right black Puerto Rican Muslim German Jewish you can't relate everything that was affecting us. And bet hip hops that it is hip hops responsibility. To fortunately. Showbiz is good but I remember I was until we're chuck. Jazzy Jeff and a fresh prince EP Indian Arab Iraq him and shot dean. This was 1988. He said he you know what's the most powerful thing about to say apartments and it's good that would link policy. It's good that we can sell out to guard. It's good that we got videos all over him TB is good at when making movies now is good government and those run in a got to do with sneaker deals at major endorsement. But shots at the most powerful thing about this pop thing. It's opportunity for communication. There's always a microphone and camera onus and Google's cameras in my x.s on as we got to see more they don't Obama reviewed. Welcome seen yet the show we got its help people mean. You can be all right and even a goal book him you know what I'm doing so. That's what I'm trying to do right now on addendum clean and sober and old we all have a responsibility. To do something so we don't worry about what's going on in a White House can vote go to government bolts O. In his city so hip hop is about this until all you young people out there and you grownups to encourage about it. The pop it's about no excuses everybody on the face of the earth regardless of this situation. Has everything necessary for them to be successful me I'm an unstoppable force because our. A lot I got comic books. All these wonderful nugget that's amazing. I know we have to go entry even absolutely briefly. Because I feel like there's a natural progression. Movies in the future kicking the comic books to I don't know they did you get your comic book series and. All it all news big screen like binges and implement. That's definitely got to happen. Stephanie got to happen you know right now I'm actually had a process of writing a script. It's meant to step right over and that's to write the script form. Like story. Went we've known and when I mean it's still an infant again very very soon berries and it's not. And it's not up another rat. Movie discs it is my film is a film about people. No I'm saying I just happen to be DMC. Someone writes powerful escorted walked all of us. So that when people walk out the movie theater at the next day the world columns a better place. I am not a table how great idea and great. About ballots I'll let you all know that shock and even great. I don't know one thing I know one thing I heard our ice cubes in a couple of the people. That word about look. Mark thing it's who's gonna play this role. Announcing and so it's it's got to be of great actor. And I'm saying I'm not making a movie about me make him one of the greatest films that have ever happen in Hollywood history. So I mean I don't know when this person every discredit. The personnel complained that Carrick. That door that person until life to the big screen that's who went looking for. I would love Eddie Murphy to promote flaw that. Yet academic it's crazy did you arbitrate because growing out. Up all mopped up wobble looks like Eddie Murphy mum mother looked like mrs. flexible. And my brother looks like Charlie Murphy but because I got so much love it's eight. There was no way that they know that I was a mcdaniels and announced insult. It's our relationships go deeper than blood and that's what I want my story to two represented you know my arm I can set up from a birth mother. To me for is that it occurred to go find ultimately is you know the story began in a beautiful thing when a thumb up or published she asked me to Saddam on know you're dying. To know why you I gave you want an election lady that's an understatement. As he said these words. I gave you up to give you a chance. And and I looked in my life maybe you gave me one elements of the few never gave me I'll with a government run Meehan Judy we never did. But all of that was made for something that's way way way bigger and yes this is that Saul that it saw. Hill thank you planned. Are just a bit book is now in paperback ten ways not to commit suicide. The graphic novel my company is Darryl makes comics because that's when I'm doing. Issue one and two was out now issue three will be out at the end of the month. And I'm looking to see all of you. At a concert or comic con air as you keep them. Yeah. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.