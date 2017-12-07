David Ross hits the ESPYS red carpet

More
ABC News' Sabina Ghebremedhin talks to the former MLB player ahead of the 25th ESPYS.
2:29 | 07/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for David Ross hits the ESPYS red carpet

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48600086,"title":"David Ross hits the ESPYS red carpet","duration":"2:29","description":"ABC News' Sabina Ghebremedhin talks to the former MLB player ahead of the 25th ESPYS.","url":"/Entertainment/video/david-ross-hits-espys-red-carpet-48600086","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.