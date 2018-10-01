Debra Messing talks 'Will & Grace' and why she was compelled to return to the show

More
Messing appears on "Popcorn With Peter Travers" and tells the story of how she and the cast of "Will & Grace" came together again after a 10-year break.
18:17 | 01/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Debra Messing talks 'Will & Grace' and why she was compelled to return to the show

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52238825,"title":"Debra Messing talks 'Will & Grace' and why she was compelled to return to the show ","duration":"18:17","description":"Messing appears on \"Popcorn With Peter Travers\" and tells the story of how she and the cast of \"Will & Grace\" came together again after a 10-year break. ","url":"/Entertainment/video/debra-messing-talks-grace-compelled-return-show-52238825","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.