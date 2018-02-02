Transcript for Dec. 10, 1997: George A. Romero on why he thinks people are attracted to horror films

I think particularly worth darker things particularly with our. That I think when it once when you're relaxing. All of a sudden your mind starts to explore. I think maybe that's why in good times or in what are apparently lacked times. People turn to gothic subject in the pop culture you know I think that really people. Yet their cynicism or negativism from what's happening around them on the real street. I don't think that fiction of any kind or any art form really is Ghana you know make somebody suicidal. I think that it's an exploration of things that they're feeling and they're wondering why they're feeling them and the interests changed. Topics and subject matters change.

