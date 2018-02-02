Dec. 10, 1997: George A. Romero on why he thinks people are attracted to horror films

The horror film director said during times of calm, people's minds may explore the more "gothic" side.
Transcript for Dec. 10, 1997: George A. Romero on why he thinks people are attracted to horror films
I think particularly worth darker things particularly with our. That I think when it once when you're relaxing. All of a sudden your mind starts to explore. I think maybe that's why in good times or in what are apparently lacked times. People turn to gothic subject in the pop culture you know I think that really people. Yet their cynicism or negativism from what's happening around them on the real street. I don't think that fiction of any kind or any art form really is Ghana you know make somebody suicidal. I think that it's an exploration of things that they're feeling and they're wondering why they're feeling them and the interests changed. Topics and subject matters change.

