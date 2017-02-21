Transcript for Diversity is the winner at the 2017 Oscars

Hollywood getting red carpet ready. What organizers say it's a more diverse and inclusive Academy Awards. Trying to put the often so white hash tag and controversy of the past to rest for good. Just so happened that this year. We had in abundance. Films that represented inclusion. After two years and a roll of all twenty nominees in the acting categories being white lead to boycotts. Not be happy cat it would. And mockery. I'm and then at the academy we'll. Otherwise known as the old white people's choice of law. This year seven of the twenty acting nominees represent racial diversity from Viola Davis to dev Patel. And it extends to other categories to join McMillan is now the first African American woman nominated for editing for her work on moonlight. And in the best documentary category four of the five nominated movies were made by black filmmakers. I think that we did done a wonderful job that's a great films this year and there's a lot of diversity. And now the writer who started the Oscars so white hash tag says while there is still more work to do. This year's nominations are a step in the right direction. A direction the academy. Plans to continue heading in as it works what its diversity goals including by the year twenty wanting to double the number of women and minorities. Vote for the Oscars. RC Gonzales ABC news Hollywood.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.