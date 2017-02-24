Dog the Bounty Hunter at CPAC day 3

More
ABC News' Lana Zak catches up with the reality TV star at CPAC
8:37 | 02/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dog the Bounty Hunter at CPAC day 3

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45723660,"title":"Dog the Bounty Hunter at CPAC day 3","duration":"8:37","description":"ABC News' Lana Zak catches up with the reality TV star at CPAC","url":"/Entertainment/video/dog-bounty-hunter-cpac-day-45723660","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.