Dustin Hoffman apologizes for any inappropriate behavior alleged by past intern

"I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible," he says.
0:15 | 11/01/17

Transcript for Dustin Hoffman apologizes for any inappropriate behavior alleged by past intern
To be index of other news tonight Dustin Hoffman accused of inappropriate behavior of former intern claims he sexually harassed her. At the age of seventeen while filming the TV movie death of a salesman three decades ago. Often releasing a statement apologizing for quote. Anything I might have done.

