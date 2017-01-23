Transcript for 'Episode VIII' Will Be Called 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

The new Star Wars title revealed tonight the eighth film of the franchise today we look real because Star Wars the last July. Sit released in December by our parent company Disney. After Mark Campbell course plays Luke Skywalker has been nervously keeping it secret for months word he would spoil the surprise joking. A talk in my sleep. Kept the secret.

