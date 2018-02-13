Exclusive 'Star Wars' clip hints at major turning point for 'Rebels'

More
Watch an exclusive clip from the final season of 'Star Wars Rebels,' which begins on Feb. 19 on Disney XD.
0:45 | 02/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Exclusive 'Star Wars' clip hints at major turning point for 'Rebels'
And did you do something for me. If anything take the lead on getting Karabakh. Shouldn't. You be the one to do that. I would but I can't think clearly because of the way I feel about it. Am I make a mistake. When the could cost us we can do this together. I'll be with the a that this has to be your play. You lead. If that's what you want it's what we need for going to sit there. And everyone else.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53026302,"title":"Exclusive 'Star Wars' clip hints at major turning point for 'Rebels'","duration":"0:45","description":"Watch an exclusive clip from the final season of 'Star Wars Rebels,' which begins on Feb. 19 on Disney XD.","url":"/Entertainment/video/exclusive-star-wars-clip-hints-major-turning-point-53026302","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.