Transcript for 'The Florida Project': Trailer

Can't imagine apple. Yeah it's here again. 38 90. OK I won't get one dripping you're out. It's mountainsides you prefer being current. And accurate or not she. Or. And got a situation here open up some new second week of the summer and there's already been. Dead fish in the pool. Water balloons thrown that tourist. Gates. Yeah. That's another money you have time I can't hold. Nugent. Yeah if you work and he's looking after my own. Fox I don't want to do you follow. He knows what's up having. Everybody. Key factor crying. Speaking out of town. My last night. You do.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.