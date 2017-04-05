Transcript for May the Fourth be with you: Everything you need to know about 'Star Wars' Day

So it is it is the data celebrate all things Star Wars which is on of course by Disney at. So let's just get after did you get out of Lambert company of the easy. Fees. And now we can say with great enthusiasm. Yeah. Really you. I'm sure that's on the last here. So me and to give a little explainer. This whole thing originated with fans. Back in 197019. Years after the first Star Wars movie came out fans just Diana started talking and they realize that made the fourth sounds quite like. Maintain our horror and so. This whole thing came about. Between pets where they decided it's not worth it sometimes have a lot to look. Forward to this year the latest film comes out on December 15 so some 225 days left. Until that it of course. 2019 for the final chapter. And there are a lot of things that are happening in the meantime that's right people apparently celebrate this holiday. By having moving married immediately Star Wars recipes. What's at tennis Star Wars recipe I didn't know but I just look it up and there's really can cut case that fellows that look like princess Blair has. Through storm trooper marshmallows and so on. Is that a chorus. Bush has always toys US bank tower. If you think I or cool. I was wondering where Reno went. Up is that firfer for Stouffer. Who go OK so it's also the data stock a buy or order merchandise. Gear from on the books is 15%. Off. Including this 515. Dollar poll Damron black squadron helmet. We're assuming this is for adults. That Friday whether anyway you can also glam up there incident with some star award edition where this is from Zack dot com 25% off. No that's a steal and you can take 20% off. I cut items. Like this C 308. Per OK that I actually right. What I really want to know is how much to bring out a home because. We know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.