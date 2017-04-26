Freida Pinto sings the Kingston Trio's classic folk song 'Hang Down Your Head Tom Dooley'

Pinto appears on "Popcorn With Peter Travers" to talk about her new TV series "Guerrilla."
1:17 | 04/26/17

Comments
Transcript for Freida Pinto sings the Kingston Trio's classic folk song 'Hang Down Your Head Tom Dooley'
Now this is the first time we've been in the shops and yes that we always ended up strong. Oh old just a little bit of something okay maybe it's just something that's in your head or something you grew up. Singh and listening to you. Oh god and a white is just came in that came into my hand but you're memo that song hangs out ahead Tom Dooley yes of course might uncle used to seeing that to us but us to sleep but I am I it's now and yet I think race on Indian. Folk song yeah. Not listening to on the clock. Except pretty they are still had a hang down at Tom Daly pulled boy you're bound to die. Friday I'm is assisting a little bit. Okay and about what they commit myself as the days I'll come on Friday and down new hats on do me. Hang down your hand and Koran day. Hang down your hats Tom Dooley. Danced. And tomorrow at and I. Couldn't help but think that we're all bound to die. I think though it's. Out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

