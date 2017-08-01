Georgia Tech Athlete Swims in the Snow After Meet Gets Cancelled

More
After the Georgia Tech swim team was snowed in and couldn't make a meet, teammate relayed in the snow at the hotel.
1:19 | 01/08/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Georgia Tech Athlete Swims in the Snow After Meet Gets Cancelled
And another thing in mind. Yeah. An apple. Don't know much. Yeah I. I don't whine. I don't have a review yeah. The evening never did. This. So where. Yeah it's truth. I'm in my. But I'm not. Help me get my news. Jesus but I can't feel my body.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44634168,"title":"Georgia Tech Athlete Swims in the Snow After Meet Gets Cancelled","duration":"1:19","description":"After the Georgia Tech swim team was snowed in and couldn't make a meet, teammate relayed in the snow at the hotel.","url":"/Entertainment/video/georgia-tech-athlete-swims-snow-meet-cancelled-44634168","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.