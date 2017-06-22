'GMA' Hot List: Josh Duhamel reveals the 1st words he said to wife Fergie

Plus, the "GMA" anchors discuss new research that says people who take their coffee black may have psychopathic tendencies.
1:10 | 06/22/17

Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Josh Duhamel reveals the 1st words he said to wife Fergie
Here's his 62 hot lips from GMA today. Relationship experts don't. Want women to call it pick up lines anymore due to be called a pick up dialogue to waste a similar to see who you ask me that movement picket preferred it was a good man now. Not good it was a little moments were standing across the box slot and here she sees me in the short walking towards I don't got here comes from can. You're here I. We'll respond to goes. I know I read it magazine. Researchers say people who take their coffee black may have psychopathic tenants. This last week has split the black coffee. In depth personality tests assessing traits like sadism not cynicism and a psychopath because there was a direct link between those traits among people who love black coffee and other bitter foods do you like about just by chance. You don't like the black coffee. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see where the morning on GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

