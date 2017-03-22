'Gong Show' creator Chuck Barris dead at 87

Barris started his game show empire by creating "The Dating Game."
0:34 | 03/22/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Gong Show' creator Chuck Barris dead at 87
Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its most creative talent check Farris the goof ball close the gun show. For him from some of these antics. Taveras is also the brains behind sixties smash TV shows the dating game and a Newlywed Game. At one point she was supplying the networks with 27. Hours of entertainment a week he was a -- on the rhymes of his days shorten up. Many fans took to Twitter overnight calling him one of the kind in. Which she definitely Lester fares was 87 years old.

