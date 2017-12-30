-
Now Playing: The biggest trends for your home in 2018
-
Now Playing: 'Google Home' Voice Activated Digital Assistant
-
Now Playing: A grandmother's hilarious reaction to Google Home
-
Now Playing: The Beatles' Ringo Starr and BeeGees' Barry Gibb knighted by Queen Elizabeth
-
Now Playing: Which GMA anchors have the best cooking skills?
-
Now Playing: Beyonce, Blue Ivy featured in new Jay-Z music video
-
Now Playing: Exclusive 1st look at season 22 of 'The Bachelor'
-
Now Playing: 14 best and worst movies of 2017
-
Now Playing: Ryan Seacrest dishes on New Year's Eve, 'American Idol'
-
Now Playing: Pastor to the stars on moving into 2018 with faith
-
Now Playing: The best natural hangover cures
-
Now Playing: Ryan Seacrest on Mariah Carey's return to NYE
-
Now Playing: Girlfriend refuses to believe boyfriend's amusement park proposal
-
Now Playing: Carrie Fisher remembered on 1st anniversary of her death
-
Now Playing: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' stars react to Golden Globes nominations
-
Now Playing: Jodie Foster says there's been 'a reckoning and an awakening' in Hollywood
-
Now Playing: Bono reveals near-death experience inspired new album
-
Now Playing: Pinstripe Bowl preview
-
Now Playing: Breakout beauty trends of 2018
-
Now Playing: The hottest beauty and fashion trends for 2018