'Handmaid's Tale' Ann Dowd on finding inspiration for her role

More
ABC News' Amna Nawaz chats with Dowd on her role as Aunt Lydia on the drama "The Handmaid's Tale."
11:06 | 06/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Handmaid's Tale' Ann Dowd on finding inspiration for her role
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48220539,"title":"'Handmaid's Tale' Ann Dowd on finding inspiration for her role","duration":"11:06","description":"ABC News' Amna Nawaz chats with Dowd on her role as Aunt Lydia on the drama \"The Handmaid's Tale.\"","url":"/Entertainment/video/handmaids-tale-ann-dowd-finding-inspiration-role-48220539","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.