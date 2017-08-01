-
Now Playing: 2017 Golden Globes Preview
-
Now Playing: Mahershala Ali Talks 'Moonlight' Live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Ryan Gosling Talks 'La La Land'
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelor' Sneak Peek at the Bridal-Themed Group Date
-
Now Playing: The Biggest Moments from the 2017 Golden Globes
-
Now Playing: Meryl Streep Focuses on Politics, Diversity, Empathy in Golden Globes Speech
-
Now Playing: 'La La Land' Wins Seven Golden Globes
-
Now Playing: Biggest Moments from the Golden Globes
-
Now Playing: Hollywood's Brightest Stars Honored at the Annual Golden Globe Awards
-
Now Playing: Georgia Tech Athlete Swims in the Snow After Meet Gets Cancelled
-
Now Playing: NCAA College Football Championship Preview: Alabama Vs. Clemson
-
Now Playing: Kim Kardashian Finally Addresses Robbery at Gunpoint
-
Now Playing: Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Honored at a Private Memorial
-
Now Playing: GOP Plans to Defund Planned Parenthood
-
Now Playing: Octavia Spencer Lacks 'Clear Recollection' of Winning Oscar
-
Now Playing: Octavia Spencer's Hilarious Rendition of 'Wonder Woman' Theme Song
-
Now Playing: Ed Sheeran Teases New Album on Social Media
-
Now Playing: Behind the Scenes With Anthony Anderson of Game Show Reboot, 'To Tell the Truth'
-
Now Playing: New Film Reveals Complicated Relationship Between Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher