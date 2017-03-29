Hong Kong-style waffles make their way to American weddings

More
ABC News' Charli James discovers a new sweet treat taking weddings and social media by storm.
5:02 | 03/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hong Kong-style waffles make their way to American weddings

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46440949,"title":"Hong Kong-style waffles make their way to American weddings","duration":"5:02","description":"ABC News' Charli James discovers a new sweet treat taking weddings and social media by storm.","url":"/Entertainment/video/hong-kong-style-waffles-make-american-weddings-46440949","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.