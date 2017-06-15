Transcript for Inside Marvel: Captain America and Iron Man face off

So make use of Avery kind of talk about. What what was going on a distant what was kind of being addressed among some of these characters. Again we had a lot of recent conversation about like their roles in the different civil wars we had conversations about. I begin to grip senate and can't all of this Jeanne but what Republican here is that pretty deep. It really did. I think you won't really finds. A trio of characters in the army universe with more complicated emotional baggage and Hank Tony and steam. I think a lot of what makes them really great allies also really makes angry adversaries. And yet Tony it is kind of fundamental. Saying in the you know in the world is to take what is internal to him and make external. And so historically speaking that now is bad news as ammo and many have. Steve who is literally the opposite of that he takes the external and makes it internal he's atlas he wants to shoulder all of these burdens and yet Hank has kind of always got this like Tony calls out in the issue he's got this inferiority complex that is constantly undermining him. And so when you put them at the table like this and you kind of can't everything on its axis you have a Tony. Who is actually telling you that Steve who isn't really Stevie and I Hank who is really no longer Hank. It really it kind of tilts everything on its ear they're no longer in these roles that they are comfortable. I think that that's. Really bringing a lot to the surface. Yet as far as it's like and had had a dinner it's exiting yes exactly. Against that I. Of these go. I said I when I was taking notes on this issue I the at Yale economics. That this is wonder witnesses like. Literally. You know tee time a pattern. Yet Charles you see that you have a can you emphasize a look at that yes absolutely I mean what act I'm really interesting here was that we got to see these characters who. All have their own baggage and each of them we're trying to deal with it in ways that. That and then you know they don't wanna save the world from their own perspective they're gonna save the world. But all of them were kind of wrong in a way right you know it it's it's just really collecting kind next on an amazing job exploring. This history that's deep history that makes marvel universe so so means.

