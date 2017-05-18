Inside Marvel: Characters in 'Secret Empire' fill surprising roles

More
Writer Nick Spencer and Editor-in-Chief Axel Alonso talk about the importance of Dagger, Kingpin and Rick Jones.
4:02 | 05/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside Marvel: Characters in 'Secret Empire' fill surprising roles

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47493748,"title":"Inside Marvel: Characters in 'Secret Empire' fill surprising roles","duration":"4:02","description":"Writer Nick Spencer and Editor-in-Chief Axel Alonso talk about the importance of Dagger, Kingpin and Rick Jones.","url":"/Entertainment/video/inside-marvel-characters-secret-empire-fill-surprising-roles-47493748","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.