Transcript for Inside Marvel: The history of Hydra

I want to go to hide your real quick because this is its controversial organization. It's in the column university has a storied history. Something tells the that look like what's the history. Back in the 1960s. At the act inception of the oh victory here she'll series it was the the height of the spy craze. And in the same sort of way that James Bond had Specter a sort of amorphous evil organization. The man from uncle with fights rush who were gone as bad guys that did bad things. Shields opposite number was hydrant this sort of you know generic one size fits all. You know organization of evil in all half a step removed from Austin Powers. And since then they've just become a presence in in the marvel universe you know putting forth a sort of being. But nefarious. Desire to take things over and you know control the world to dominate things and and so forth. In the course of our story. As Captain America has been sort of retroactively. Turned into a true believer of hydra he really believes in what he sees as the true. You know origins and and that that the true mission of hydra. Which is why he gets rid of the red skull a kind of rest command of the organization for himself to for about what he sees as a better world. Although we may not agree with gays the way he's going about it.

